2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey Northwestern men’s basketball entrance survey 2022-23

Leading this team, it’s going to be Chase Audige, Boo Buie and Robbie Beran — Coach Chris Collins has said it himself countless times this offseason. The three have started 172 games under Collins and will likely be the team’s three leading scorers in 2022-23. Stepping up as a leader in the frontcourt, in particular, it will probably be Tydus Verhoeven. The University of Texas at El Paso transfer is in his sixth year of collegiate basketball and I’d expect Collins to lean on him early and often.

Lawrence Price: Like Alex said, the ring leaders will be Audige, Buie and Beran. Both Buie and Beran have started since their freshman year for the Cats, while Audige has done the same since he became eligible to play after transferring from William & Mary. The trio will have a lot of weight to carry after losing game-changers on the Offensive end like Nance and Young, but with so much in-game experience, they’ve already played in many important situations. Outside of those three, NU will need multiple veteran players to step up, similarly to how Elyjah Williams, a graduate student from Fairleigh Dickinson, did last year. This time around, it will be Verhoeven, a sixth-year forward transfer from UTEP, and third-year big man Matt Nicholson who will protect the paint.

John: I’m looking for senior guard Buie to be the guy in Evanston this season. Although it’s year four for Buie with the Cats, he’s had a starring role since his first season, when he averaged double digits in points and scored 26 in his first Big Ten home game. Consistency has been an issue, and the star potential that Buie flashed early on in his college career has yet to translate to All-Big Ten success. In the huddle and on the court, the Cats will go as far as Buie takes them.