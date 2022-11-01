2022-23 Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions

The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team Defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies Deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.

Even though the Hokies lost the Talent listed above, most notably Keve Aluma, this team is still stacked with Talented upperclassmen that have a chance to make a major impact. The non-conference schedule kicks off Monday, November 7th against Delaware State and it is the night the team plans to raise the ACC Championship banner. While there are some tough games mixed into the schedule, the non-conference slate doesn’t seem overly daunting. Dayton, Minnesota, and Oklahoma State profile as the toughest matchups for the Hokies.

The conference slate is where things get difficult, and while the team doesn’t have any extended road stretches there aren’t many breaks filled with teams projected to be at the bottom of the conference. The team opens up against North Carolina, the projected favorite in the conference and for the national title, but that is the only time the Hokies will play the Tar Heels. Unfortunately, the Hokies will play Duke, Virginia, and Miami twice and all three teams are projected to be at the top of the conference. You can click here to see the full schedule breakdown for the conference from when it was released.

Player Profiles

It will be hard to start talking about players on the roster without honing in on Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor. Mutts was a star for the Hokies last season and is back for an extra season of Eligibility because of the Covid year. Last year Justyn averaged 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while hitting 33% from the perimeter. Cattoor was not far behind in production, averaging 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game and hitting 41.7% from the perimeter. Virginia Tech was known as one of the best perimeter shooting teams in the country last season and there is a legitimate chance that this roster will be even better in that category.

Darius Maddox and Sean Pedulla are two other Returners that have been named starters and both finished the season really well, showing their youth would not be a stumbling block and giving a lot of hope about what they could become. Maddox was the best three-point shooter on the team, hitting 50.6% of his attempts on the season. Sean was second on the team in three-point shooting percentage, hitting 44.7% on the year. Pedulla ended the year almost splitting time evenly with 5th-year senior Storm Murphy, and Maddox significantly cut into Alleyne’s minutes and ended up playing more than 20 minutes in every postseason game.

According to Mike Young, the last starting spot is still up for grabs, but it is widely expected that Wright State transfer Grant Basile will finish it out and take the center spot. Grant was dominant in the Horizon League the last two seasons and averaged 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. No one will be able to replace Aluma’s production on both ends of the court, and Keve and Grant have very different games, but Basile has some of the skills that will translate well to the Hokies roster, including a nice shot from the perimeter.

After those five starters, the team boasts a lot of newcomers.

John Camden is a Memphis transfer that missed last season because of an injury. A versatile 6’9″ wing that can also play in the post, Camden adds positional versatility because of his athleticism and three-point shooting. John was a major target for the Hokies out of high school and Virginia Tech was very happy to land him the second time around.

Mylyjael Poteat is a Rice transfer that played limited minutes but was extremely effective in those minutes. Poteat has already impressed since coming on campus and it sounds like his combination of size and athleticism won’t have any issue translating into the ACC. Mylyjael has the potential to play either power forward or center for the Hokies.

Mylyjael Poteat

Lynn Kidd didn’t play for Virginia Tech much last season after transferring in from Clemson, but coaches have been raving about his development any chance they can get this offseason. Whether it has been basketball-specific events or talking with the media, Virginia Tech staffers have talked about the light coming on for Kidd and how excited they are for him to contribute. It remains to be seen what all that improvement means, but the 6’10” center looks to play a significant role this season.

Rodney Rice was the highlight of Virginia Tech’s recruiting class and should be a major contributor once he returns from injury in late November or early December. Rice is the definition of a playmaker, someone who can create his own shots but is good at getting his teammate looks. A slow start should be expected after injury, but Rice has the talent to turn some heads once he gets back to full speed.

MJ Collins appears to be the last major rotational piece for the Hokies. Collins didn’t come in with that much fanfare but has impressed and should be a part of the rotation the entire season, even after Rice returns from injury. Collins is a smooth guard that can create off the bounce but has shown an impressive midrange game. It is hard to know too much of what to expect without having seen more in person, but there is a lot of chatter that Collins will make an impact.

MJ Collins

Patrick Wessler and Darren Buchanan are the two other Scholarship players on the roster but face breaking into the rotation as freshmen with Mutts, Basile, Kidd, Poteat, and Camden. Wessler has some of the best size to come through Virginia Tech in years and Buchanan is already earning some praise as a young Mutts, gritty playmaker who can show the potential to score for himself or get others involved. If fans see a lot of these two it likely means the Hokies are winning games in a big way which isn’t too disappointing of a proposition.

Predictions

Chris

I am a firm believer that the ACC is better than it has gotten credit for the past couple of seasons and looks to be extremely difficult this season. UNC brings back nearly everyone and those they lost they found a perfect replacement for. Duke always reloads. Virginia brings back every starter and added Ben Vander Plas. Notre Dame brings back insane talent. This league is deep at the top and it will be a challenge, but I expect Virginia Tech to challenge that group well and be right behind them. I could see the Hokies finishing anywhere from the 5-7 range and expect there to only be one game between the teams in those slots. I have the Hokies going 21-10 and finishing 12-8 in the conference.

Top producers: Hunter Cattoor. Justyn Mutts almost got the call here, but Cattoor has been one of the team’s best Defenders and has proven to be the most consistent three-point shooter with the most attempts. I think Cattoor is going to have somewhat of an explosion this season, averaging close to 15 points per game. Combine that with his defense and Cattoor is set for a big season.

Biggest surprise: It is a very close call between two players for me, but I am going with MJ Collins. With Rice not immediately playing I think we see Collins early and often so he can show off that skillset as either backup point guard or off-guard behind Cattoor and Maddox. Some might expect Collins to fade out, but I really am expecting a strong season from Collins and to see him play throughout the year.

Math

Virginia Tech will look a lot different next year without Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, David N’Guessan, Nahiem Alleyne and John Ojiako. While many of those names were critical in last season’s ACC Championship Run, I do believe Virginia Tech Returns and has added depth that could put the team in line for another crack at a title opportunity. Grant Basile was one of the hottest names in the Transfer Portal for his scoring ability at the 4 position. His presence will lessen the blow created by Aluma’s absence, and together with Justyn Mutts, will create a formidable frontcourt. Additionally, Mylyjael Poteat, who seems like a player Mike Young can fully unlock his potential, Lynn Kidd, John Camden, Darren Buchanan, and Patrick Wessler, give the Hokies a ton of height, length and athleticism in the front court. Virginia Tech has always found reliable guard play, but their ceiling will likely be defined by how well the frontcourt performs. I really am excited to see the group add a different dimension to a team with already great returning guard play. Darius Maddox should only improve upon his Stellar postseason showing, earning Alleyne’s minutes, while Pedulla was pushing Murphy for playing time last season and should be comfortable as the lead point guard. Cattoor is arguably just as impactful as Mutts and the two will be the leaders for this team. Rodney Rice is the X-Factor. A top-70 player out of DeMatha Catholic, Rice is expected to be great one day, but depending on how fast he can acclimate to the Collegiate level, he too can push the ceiling of this Virginia Tech team. All in all, I feel really good about the quality of depth at a lot of positions, and if some of the new names can perform at similar levels at their previous stops against ACC competition, Virginia Tech should only improve upon last season’s results.

Best Player: Justyn Mutts

Underrated Player: Mylyjael Poteat

Record Prediction: 21-10 (ACC 12-8)

Doug

Prediction for Record: 22-9 (12-8)

I expect the ACC to be significantly better this year, which means conference play will be a rough and rugged up-and-down affair. Holding serve at home will be critical, while hoping to Steal a key road win or two along the way.

Best Player: Justyn Mutts

This is going to be a fun year for Mutts. He is already a beloved and very productive player in Virginia Tech history and now he gets a full season to cement that. Tech basketball hasn’t really had that opportunity with its recent legends. Justin Robinson’s ankle injury prematurely ended what would have been a sparkling finish to his career. Malcolm Delaney never earned an NCAA berth. Mutts will be expected to play a large role and be one of the top frontcourt players in the conference.

Sleeper Player: G Hunter Cattoor

Feels weird to say Cattoor is being slept on after his ACC Championship game performance against Duke, but I think people maybe are slightly underestimating how good a Sharpshooter like Cattoor can be as one of the most experienced players in the country.

They should be comfortable in every environment and every situation. And if you let a guy who is as good of a shooter as Cattoor get comfortable, they’re going to be in for a big night.

He Compares well to UVA’s Ty Jerome from a few years ago, as a guy who is going to use his experience and balanced skillset – along with the ability to make three-pointers at a very healthy clip – to turn in a big season. I think people are sleeping on just how impactful they can be this year.