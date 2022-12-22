2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball of the Year Watch List

2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball of the Year Watch List

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team.

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the Nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award. These Athletes were either Nominees in last year’s national Awards show, or Athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state Championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

This year’s official 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team will be announced this spring. All final team members will be honored as Nominees for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed during the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer’s on-demand event.

