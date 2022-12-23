2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball of the Year Watch List

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team.

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the Nomination criteria for this year’s national Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award. These Athletes were either Nominees in last year’s national Awards show, or Athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state Championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

This year’s official 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team will be announced this spring. All final team members will be honored as Nominees for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed during the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer’s on-demand event.

USA TODAY HSSA Winter Watch List Schedule:

Girls Hockey: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Boys Hockey: Thursday, Dec. 15

Girls Wrestling: Friday, Dec. 16

Boys Bowling: Monday, Dec. 19

Boys Wrestling: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Girls Basketball: Thursday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball: Friday, Dec. 23

The purpose of these watch lists is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned Championship tournament.

2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Watch List:

Maurice Austin — JR, PG | Pueblo South High School | Pueblo, Colo.

Ace Bailey — JR, SF | McEachern High School | Powder Springs, Ga.

Flory Bidunga — JR, C | Kokomo High School | Kokomo, Ind.

Omaha Biliew — SR, PF | Waukee Senior High School | Waukee, Iowa

Xavier Booker — SR, C | Cathedral High School | Indianapolis, Ind.

Cameron Boozer — SO, F | Columbus High School | Miami, Fla.

Aaron Bradshaw — SR, C | Camden High School | Roselle, NJ

David Castillo — JR, G | Bartlesville High School | Bartlesville, Okla.

Stephon Castle — SR, G | Newton High School | Covington, Ga.

Taison Chatman — SR, G | Totino-Grace High School | Minneapolis, Minn.

Isaiah Collier — SR, PG | Wheeler High School | Marietta, Ga.

Myles Colvin — SR, G | Heritage Christian School | Indianapolis, Ind.

