2022-23 Thunder Season Preview | NBA.com

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

Thunder Talk: ‘Clean Slate’

—

Now is the time for discipline. Now is the time to do hard things. Now is the time to expand comfort zones.

Now is the start of the 2022-23 Thunder season.

After three weeks of practices and exhibition games, the Thunder starts its 82-game slate up in Minnesota on Wednesday, the first of two games against the division-rival Timberwolves in the first five days of the season. The second Clash is on Sunday, the home opener at Paycom Center, which will be on the second night of a back-to-back after the team returns from a Saturday night Showdown in Denver. It’s a challenging start, but one the Thunder embraces.

Coming off a two-year window where the organization repositioned and replenished the roster with effectively six drafts worth of young talent, the Thunder has a young core that are all in their pre-prime years, but with a significant level of continuity together. These young players, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, and with Chet Holmgren diligently working his season-long rehab and supporting his teammates, are in the experience accumulation stage of their careers. The Thunder isn’t just rolling the ball out there, however, nor is it handing the keys to its best players every possession to shortcut their way to wins.

Instead, the Thunder will be actively observing the intentional style of play head Coach Mark Daigneault and the coaching staff is reinforcing. As with any young team, let alone the youngest team in the NBA for the second year running, there will be games where the Thunder doesn’t sustain its desired style. Instead of judging night to night, the Thunder will be using each matchup, each week, each month to clearly demonstrate the bar for the players to hurdle, then help them do it with more consistency.

Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder

“We want to try to establish what those standards would be for us so we could measure progress on our own internal scorecard,” Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti said. “That starts with preparation, competing physically, mentally, and emotionally. That sounds easy. It’s extremely hard for professional Athletes to do that on a consistent basis year to year, and especially Younger teams.”

“Our age and relative inexperience is absolutely going to be a positive for the team over a long period of time because inexperience will turn to experience, and our guys will get older and better as time goes on,” Presti added. “That’s the beauty of watching any young team in pro sports – you’re actually watching it evolve in front of you.”

With players like Tre Mann, Kenrich Williams and Rookie Jalen Williams providing electric connection on the wings and frontcourt weapons Aleksej Pokuševski, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jaylin Williams and Mike Muscala each bringing their own unique dynamic to the game, the Thunder’s lead Playmakers have Ample secondary Creators to help the ball move the defense and generate advantages.

Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder

Fortunately, the objectives of Offensive connectivity, player movement, five-man creation and rhythm shots are far from foreign. Daigneault has 11 Returners out of the 17 total men on the roster, meaning the Thunder was able to hit the ground running during training camp with players being able to lead practices to a greater degree than ever before in Daigneault’s tenure.

“There’s a lot of familiarity and it allows for internal leadership on the team,” said Daigneault. “There was a lot of guys talking to each other, a lot of awareness of what’s going on and ultimately if you look at the best teams in the league, that’s how they are. We’re building towards that and these guys are taking steps towards that.”

In addition to continuity, there’s depth in Oklahoma City too, with Lindy Waters III, Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng, Eugene Omoruyi and Isaiah Joe all still uncovering their games and how they can not just make Strides individually, but more importantly impact the team’s performance .

What isn’t uncertain, however, is one of the core lessons the Thunder has gleaned from the last few years – that despite being young there’s a way to play with physical, mental and emotional toughness.

“We have to be physical and we have to play hard,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, whose leadership qualities have grown thanks to the Thunder’s heavy investment in time, role and responsibility. “Those two things start defensively and then they’ll transfer offensively. If we prioritize those two things, we’ll get a jump start.”

When the baseline of intensity and focus on the floor is established, the Thunder can then get into the fine details of executing on both ends of the floor. Calling out defensive coverages, getting into them quickly and then actually making the “moment of truth” plays requires hours of drilling, film study and repetition. On offense, the Thunder will be honing its timing and precision, but also leaning into the instinctual, random basketball that can help teams eventually go from good to great.

“There’s definitely a lot of room for growth,” said Giddey. “We’ve hit the nail on the head with things that we need to get better at and we’re homing in on those. Guys are really buying into what Coach Mark and the rest of our people here are doing, so it’s a fun environment to be in.”

Not only in this month of October, when all six of the Thunder’s games come against anticipated Western Conference playoff foes, but throughout the season Daigneault and the coaching staff will be trying out different lineups, player combinations and strategies. These first few games are the starting point of a long journey, one that has roots in seasons passed and will bear fruit in future years.

There’s an exciting future ahead, but to get there, the Thunder will be focused on the work, each element of the development process and the things it can control now.