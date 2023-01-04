Well that didn’t take long.

After one week off the top spot, the Alabama Crimson Tide has re-taken the lead in the latest edition of the SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings. Alabama is 2-0 to start SEC play, with dominating wins over both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. However, the Crimson Tide has a tough three-game stretch in Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU, but if it is able to win all three, Alabama will likely possess a stranglehold on the top spot for a good while.

Arkansas dropped from the top spot down to third after dropping its SEC opener at LSU. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Razorbacks as they face a very good Missouri team on Wednesday before traveling to Auburn this weekend and returning home to face Alabama next week. It’s a grind, but it’s also a perfect proving ground for Arkansas.

Tennessee rises to second after starting SEC play 2-0. The Volunteers have won over Ole Miss and Mississippi State to start conference play — the same as Alabama, just played on opposite dates on the schedule. The Volunteers are one of just a very small handful of teams that look just as good as the Crimson Tide — if not better — so watching them over the next several weeks will be very interesting.

Here’s the full SEC men’s basketball power rankings after the first week of conference play:

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

1. Alabama (12-2 overall, 2-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (12-2, 2-0)

3. Arkansas (11-2, 0-1)

4. Missouri (12-1, 1-0)

5. LSU (12-2, 1-1)

6. Kentucky (10-4, 1-1)

7. Auburn (11-2, 1-0)

8. Mississippi State (11-3, 0-2)

9. Georgia (10-3, 0-0)

10. Texas A&M (8-5, 0-0)

11. Ole Miss (8-6, 0-2)

12. Florida (7-6, 0-1)

13. Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0)

14. South Carolina (7-7, 0-1)

