2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

Well that didn’t take long.

After one week off the top spot, the Alabama Crimson Tide has re-taken the lead in the latest edition of the SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings. Alabama is 2-0 to start SEC play, with dominating wins over both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. However, the Crimson Tide has a tough three-game stretch in Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU, but if it is able to win all three, Alabama will likely possess a stranglehold on the top spot for a good while.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button