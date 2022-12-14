If there comes a time for Alabama to drop out of the top spot of the SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings, this past week certainly wasn’t it.

There’s no mistaking now: this Crimson Tide team is for real. On Saturday, Alabama traveled to then-No. 1 Houston and beat the Cougars 71-65. The win marked just the second time in the AP poll era that a team has beaten two No. 1 teams in the same season, with the only other team being Duke all the way back in the 1965-66 season.

The Crimson Tide turned around and gutted out another win on Tuesday night, this time to a gritty Memphis team that was fresh off of an 82-73 win over a then-undefeated Auburn in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving.

With the Gauntlet of a schedule and only one loss to show for it, it’s become evident that Alabama isn’t going away anytime soon. That being said, the Crimson Tide still has to face a tough No. 15 Gonzaga team this Saturday in the CM Newton Classic in Birmingham, so Alabama fans shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

Around the rest of the conference, Tennessee maintained its place in second with a solid 56-53 win over then-No. 13 Maryland. Arkansas stayed put in third, while LSU and Kentucky both shifted up one spot courtesy of Auburn’s loss to Memphis.

Without further ado, here’s the full SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings for Week 6 of the college basketball season:

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

1. Alabama (9-1)

2. Tennessee (9-1)

3. Arkansas (9-1)

4. LSU (9-1)

5. Kentucky (7-2)

Scroll to Continue

6. Auburn (8-1)

7. Mississippi State (9-0)

8. Missouri (9-1)

9. Ole Miss (7-2)

10. Georgia (7-3)

11. Florida (6-4)

12. Texas A&M (6-3)

13. South Carolina (5-4)

14. Vanderbilt (5-5)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets.