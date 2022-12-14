2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

If there comes a time for Alabama to drop out of the top spot of the SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings, this past week certainly wasn’t it.

There’s no mistaking now: this Crimson Tide team is for real. On Saturday, Alabama traveled to then-No. 1 Houston and beat the Cougars 71-65. The win marked just the second time in the AP poll era that a team has beaten two No. 1 teams in the same season, with the only other team being Duke all the way back in the 1965-66 season.

