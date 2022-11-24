2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

Well, Kentucky being on top was fun while it lasted.

The Wildcats are now 3-2 to start the season, losing to Michigan State in Indianapolis and then at Gonzaga on Sunday. While losing to either of those opponents should hardly be stacked against them, the manner of losses are what make them rough.

Losing 86-77 in double overtime to the Spartans and a whopping 88-72 against the Bulldogs will move you out of first place, and that’s exactly what happened to the Wildcats this week. Kentucky moves down four spots to No. 5.

