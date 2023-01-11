Alabama might have just played one game since the last edition of the SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings, but the win for the Crimson Tide was enough to keep it in first place.

Alabama didn’t just beat Kentucky, it decimated it. In the 78-52 win at home, the Crimson Tide seemed to have an answer for almost everything that the Wildcats threw at it. It was a dominating performance, and for that Alabama remains atop this week’s rankings.

That being said, the Crimson Tide now has to go and face a very good Arkansas Razorbacks team at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night, then follow that with a solid LSU Squad at home this Saturday. Should Alabama win all three games, though, it will command a solid hold on the conference.

Tennessee maintains its second-place position after winning on the road at South Carolina and at home against Vanderbilt. At third, the Razorbacks maintain their spot in third place. The argument can be made to but Missouri in that spot due to its superior conference record so far, but the Tigers’ loss to the Razorbacks keeps Arkansas ahead — for now.

Auburn jumps from seventh to fifth. Wins against Florida and Arkansas will do that for you, even with a bad loss at Georgia. Auburn’s rise can also be attributed to the fall of LSU and Kentucky — both of which lost twice over the last seven days.

Here are the full SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings for Week 10:

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Alabama (13-2 overall, 3-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (14-2, 4-0)

3. Arkansas (12-3, 1-2)

4. Missouri (13-2, 2-1)

5. Auburn (13-3, 3-1)

6. Mississippi State (12-3, 1-2)

7. LSU (12-4, 1-3)

8. Georgia (11-4, 1-1)

9. Kentucky (10-6, 1-3)

10. Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0)

11. Florida (9-7, 2-2)

12. South Carolina (8-8, 1-2)

13. Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2)

14. Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings.