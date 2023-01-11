2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

Alabama might have just played one game since the last edition of the SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings, but the win for the Crimson Tide was enough to keep it in first place.

Alabama didn’t just beat Kentucky, it decimated it. In the 78-52 win at home, the Crimson Tide seemed to have an answer for almost everything that the Wildcats threw at it. It was a dominating performance, and for that Alabama remains atop this week’s rankings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button