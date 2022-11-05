2022-23 Season Preview: Rutgers Enters New Era of Women’s Basketball

PISCATAWAY, NJ — It’s a new era for Rutgers Women’s basketball, the Coquese Washington era.

Following the retirement of the legendary head coach C. Vivian Stringer in April, Washington took over the helm in May, looking to make an immediate impact on the program.

Washington has been around the Collegiate game for over 20 years. Originally from Flint, Michigan, she most recently held the associate head coach position at Notre Dame, her alma mater in addition to previous stints with the Fighting Irish and Oklahoma. She enjoyed a 12-year run as the head coach at Penn State, where she led the Lady Lions to three consecutive Big Ten Titles, becoming one of four programs in conference history to win three or more regular-season crowns in a row.

Along with Washington, there will be many new faces on the sidelines at Jersey Mike’s Arena this season including Assistant coaches Tasha Pointer, Nikki McCray-Penson, and John Hampton. Together, they look forward to years of success on the Banks.

“This year for us is really about one thing, and that’s establishing our culture,” said Washington. “We’re in it for long-term success, and there’s no shortcut to that. You have to build a strong foundation, so that the program can build and grow off that. So, this year for us is all about building our culture , establishing our culture, and growing it with the players that we have.”

This year’s roster of eight players features five newcomers: freshmen Kaylene Smikle and Antonia Bates along with transfers Kassondra Brown, Kai Carter, and Abby Streeter. The three Returners from last year’s Squad include senior Awa Sidibe in addition to Juniors Erica Lafayette and Chyna Cornwell .

The pair of Juniors in Cornwell and Lafayette are the only student-athletes who have been at Rutgers for multiple years, and they have already stepped up as leaders this season.

“Erica and Chyna have been fantastic in terms of helping the transition,” Washington stated. “In particular, those two stepped forward right away, and said ‘Hey Coach, tell us what you want to do, and we got you. We’ll do it.’ Since those two started out that way, and have remained that way, it has certainly set the tone for the rest of the team, and all the newcomers coming in. So, those two have really been remarkable with their leadership in that sense.”

With the Scarlet Knights continuing to build chemistry and learn about each other off the court, the team is also finding their identity on the floor. However, it will include the face-paced style of play that Washington likes her teams to use.

“We’re going to play up-tempo,” Washington added. We’re going to be committed to it, we’re going to be committed to our culture, committed to our style of play, and try to have fun doing it.”

Despite the uncertainty of what will transpire on the court, the team has had no difficulties off the court. If anything, the eight-player roster has worked to their advantage, allowing for a bond that is stronger than their opposition.

“Our chemistry is going to be a lot stronger because we have eight,” Smikle, the Farmingdale, NY native, said. “There are no problems on our team. All my teammates are like sisters, and I haven’t felt that in a while, when you have a genuine feeling that everyone really likes each other. It’s a great environment here.”

The dedication and drive of the student-athletes is one thing that is not in question this season. As Washington has built an immediate sense of trust and made everyone in the locker room excited for what she and her staff bring to the program.

“Everyone’s feeling very excited, everyone’s feeling good, and I’m feeling good personally,” Cornwell stated. “The coaches, they are an amazing coaching staff. They believe in us, they push us every single day in practice, and we just continue to get better. I can’t wait to see what the season turns out to be.”

The Scarlet Knights will kick off their season on Monday, Nov. 7 at home in Jersey Mike’s Arena against Hofstra (11 am). The season opener is the start of a tough nonconference schedule that is highlighted by opponents Tennessee, Seton Hall, and Princeton.

“We’re going to be challenged every week on the court,” Washington said. “We like that kind of challenge because it’s going to set us up for the rigors of Big Ten play. The Big Ten is a deep conference, and it has so many high quality players when you look at how many of those players were drafted last year, and how many came back … The goal for us is really quite simple. It’s not about looking at where we’re going to be in December, or where we’re going to be in February. It’s really about getting better, and becoming more cohesive game by game.”

With the Coquese Washington era starting, times are changing for Rutgers Women’s basketball, and everyone is all in.