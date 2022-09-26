2022-23 Season Preview: Men’s Golf

Temple, Texas – The Centenary men’s golf team will begin its 2022-23 season on Monday as the Gents tee off in the Mary Hardin-Baylor Fall Intercollegiate at Sammons Park Golf Club.

Centenary will play 36 holes at the par-70 course, with the opening round of 18 holes on Monday at 8 am followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday at 8:30 am The Gents’ lineup for their season-opening tournament will consist of junior Andrew Bennett (Bossier City, La.), freshman Jeffrey Borchert (Katy, Texas), junior Ricky Blair (Bossier City, La.), senior Devan Martin (Watson, La.), freshman Colton Mayer (Heath, Texas), and sophomore Tyler Jones (Stonewall, La.).

Bennett recorded four top-20 finishes last season while Blair recorded five top-30 finishes. Martin earned four top-50 finishes last season and participated in eight tournaments, which included two match-play events, as he finished the season with an average score of 85.55.

Jones played in eight tournaments and finished the season with an average score of 93.39. He earned a pair of top-50 finishes and his best finish of the season was 41St place at the SCAC Championships. Borchert and Mayer will make their collegiate debuts on Monday.

Centenary will face Hendrix and Millsaps in a tri-match on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Black Bear Golf Club in Delhi, La. and then the Gents wrap up their fall season in the Crusader Invitational Oct. 24-25 Hosted by the University of Dallas at the WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville, Okla.

See the Gents’ complete season schedule here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mgolf/2022-23/schedule

