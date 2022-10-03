2022-23 Season Preview: Ladies Golf

Gladewater, Texas – The Centenary Women’s golf team will open its 2022-23 season on Monday as the Ladies compete in the Tempest Intercollegiate held at the Tempest Golf Club.

A link to live stats and pairings is below:

https://results.golfstat.com//public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=27104

The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 am and will conclude on Tuesday with the final round. The field is comprised of the Ladies, the host LeTourneau University, Concordia (TX) University, the University of Texas at Dallas, East Texas Baptist University, Arlington Baptist University, the University of Dallas, Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University, Corban University , Texas Lutheran University, and Jacksonville Community College. The women will play a par-72, 5851-yard layout.

The Ladies will feature just two players this week in junior Madison Wing (Bossier City, La.) and freshman Kaylee Roberts (Watonga, Okla.) as both will play as individuals.

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing junior Madison Wing (Bossier City, La.) continue her progression toward career scoring averages this coming season starting this week,” said Centenary head Coach Emlyn Aubrey.

“I am also very excited to have freshman Kaylee Roberts (Watonga, Okla.) joining the Ladies this year to help us reach our goals. Play hard and play fun, Ladies!”

Sophomore Kiley Smith (Fort Worth, Texas) will not play this week as she recovers from an injury. Smith turned in an impressive rookie season for the Ladies in 2021-22 as she finished in the top 20 in three of her final four tournaments and finished with an average score of 90.73 for the season over seven tournaments. She finished 35th or better in all seven tournaments and earned four top-20s for the season.

Wing played in seven tournaments last season including one match-play event and finished 35th or better in her final four tournaments of the season. Roberts will make her collegiate debut on Monday.

Centenary wraps up its fall season with the Crusader Invitational Oct. 24-25 Hosted by the University of Dallas at the WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville, Okla.

The Ladies finished sixth at last season’s SCAC Championships in Blanco, Texas as they shot a + 219 – 795

See the Ladies’ complete season schedule here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/wgolf/2022-23/schedule

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity