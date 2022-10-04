2022-23 season preview for the Hoosiers

In his first season in Bloomington, Mike Woodson led Indiana Basketball to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 when they reached the Sweet Sixteen. They beat Wyoming in the first four but were then blown out by Saint Mary’s in the first round. Entering this season, the Hoosiers are in a unique situation, they were hit by four transfers who started for the team over the last two seasons, Rob Phinisee in 2021 and Parker Stewart last season.

Besides those two they return literally everyone who saw the court for 10 or more minutes per game including Seniors Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis who led the Hoosiers in every major Offensive statistical category last season. Not only does Indiana return seven of its top nine scorers from their tournament team, but Mike Woodson was also able to sign a recruiting class that ranked 9th in the country according to 247Sports.

CJ Gunn is a three-star shooting guard from Indianapolis, but the class is led by three top-100 recruits. Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau are a pair of 6’8 power forwards who will make a formidable frontcourt trio with Jackson-Davis. Jalen Hood-Schifino is a guard from Montverde Academy who was ranked 23rd nationally and will make an immediate impact for Indiana.

Despite going just 5-9 over the last two months of the season. They reached the postseason and the return of Jackson-Davis has expectations for this season blooming in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have never won the Big Ten tournament and have only made the Finals once in 2001, could that all change for the Hoosiers this season?