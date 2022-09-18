2022-23 season preview for the Cardinal

It hasn’t been the smoothest ride for Jerod Haase at Stanford Basketball. Of all the coaches in the Pac-12, his seat may be the hottest. In his previous six seasons, the Cardinal have finished higher than 6th just one and 2017-18 was also the only year in which they finished conference play above .500. This past season they finished 9th in the conference and 16-16 overall, but it wasn’t all bad. Freshman standout Harrison Ingram returns after testing the NBA waters, as does leading scorer Spencer Jones.

Last season the Cardinal rotation went seven deep and beyond Harrison and Jones four of the other five returned with the junior Jaiden Delaire being the only guy not returning, he transferred to San Diego to play for Steve Lavin.

Haase does welcome a trio of potentially impactful newcomers, Jaylen Thompson and Ryan Agarwal are a pair of lengthy small forwards that should see immediate minutes for Stanford and add to the Treasure Trove of length at Haase’s disposal this season with just two players on the roster under 6’4. Michael Jones is a 6’5 grad transfer from Davidson who was 4th on the Wildcats in scoring last season with nearly 12 per game.

Normally, so much production would be a good thing, but with Stanford, they have some Talent but really struggled last season executing on both ends of the floor. Offensively, they averaged 66 points per game but turned the ball over 15 times per contest, and on the defensive end, they gave up just under 69 points and allowed their opponents to outshoot them from the field. Sometimes it’s less about talent and more about execution.

If Stanford is going to improve this year it will have to come in cleaning up their sloppiness from this past season.