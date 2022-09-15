2022-23 season preview for Huskies

After making the NCAA Tournament consecutive years for the first time in a decade, UConn Basketball continues to trend upwards heading into year five of the Dan Hurley era. Despite making the tournament in back-to-back years, the Huskies are still looking for that elusive first tournament win under Hurley. Could 2023 be the year?

The Huskies went 23-10 overall and 13-6 in Big East play last season. They were led in scoring by RJ Cole, a senior guard who transferred in from Howard in 2019. Cole averaged 15.8 PPG and 4.1 APG while playing over 33 MPG. Cole went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, unlike his teammate Tyrese Martin, a senior guard who was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 51st overall pick. Martin averaged 13.6 PPG and 7.5 RPG in his final year in Storrs.

Cole and Martin aren’t the only two departures from last year, however. Forwards Tyler Polley and Isaiah Whaley were both using their fifth year of eligibility last season and are ineligible to come back. The Huskies also lost guards Jalen Gaffney (FAU) and Corey Floyd Jr. (Providence), along with forward Akok Akok (Georgetown) to the transfer portal. These players all had their roles last year and will be missed by fans, but reinforcements are on the way.

Coach Hurley was very active in the transfer Portal this offseason, netting four transfer guards to help replace the production lost from Cole, Martin, and Gaffney. He also is adding some frontcourt depth with some incoming recruits. With a loaded Class of 2023 recruiting class for next year on top of that, the future is very bright for the Huskies

How well will the transfers adapt in Storrs? And who will take a leap to replace the production of those who left the program? Will the Huskies be competitive both in the Big East and nationally? How high is their ceiling, and how low is their floor?

Here’s a closer look at the UConn players, schedule, and overall outlook.