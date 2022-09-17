2022-23 season preview for Bobcats

After coming in last place in the MAAC last season, the only direction to go is up for Quinnipiac Basketball this year heading into year six of Baker Dunleavy’s tenure at the helm. Despite the last place finish last year, the Bobcats made a little run in the MAAC Tournament all the way up to the semi-finals, where they fell to the eventual Champion and Cinderella story in St. Peter’s. Can Quinnipiac build off its strong finish from last season in 2023

The Bobcats went 14-17 overall and 7-13 in MAAC play last season. They were led in scoring by Matt Balanc, a redshirt junior guard who averaged 14.6 PPG and 4.2 RPG while leading the team in MPG. Balanc is set to return for his senior season and have an expanded role. The only other Bobcat to average in double figures was Dezi Jones, a sophomore guard who transferred in from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri. He averaged 11.5 PPG.

Quinnipiac lost a fair amount of depth from last year’s team this offseason. Starting forwards Kevin Marfo and Jacob Rigoni were both graduate students last year and have left the program. Junior wing Brenden McGuire (Sacred Heart) and freshman big Brody Limric (CCSU) transferred out of the program, along with guard Bernie Blunt (Harcum College). Forward Elias King also left the team. That is six Scholarship players that need to be replaced, including the starting front court.

Coach Dunleavy did a good job addressing his needs. They brought in four transfers from the portal, one of which being a wing and the other three being big men and forwards. Depth inside was an issue down the stretch for the Bobcats, so these additions should plug that hole. With a very deep group of guards, Quinnipiac has the pieces to be competitive in the MAAC this year.

How well will the transfers adapt in Hamden? And can those transfer bigs replace the production that is lost with Marfo leaving? Where will the Bobcats rank in the MAAC after last year’s nightmare? How high is their ceiling, and how low is their floor?

Here’s a closer look at the Quinnipiac players, schedule, and overall outlook.