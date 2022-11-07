2022-23 season preview for Blue Raiders men, women

Middle Tennessee State men’s and Women’s basketball teams begin the regular season on Monday, with the Blue Raiders playing host to Brescia and the Lady Raiders traveling to Mercer.

Both teams are coming off successful 2021-22 seasons, with the men going 26-11 and reaching the final of the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament and the women finishing 27-8 and reaching the WNIT semifinals.

Here’s what you need to know about the MTSU basketball programs entering Monday’s season openers:

Lady Raiders experienced, deep

Not only are the MTSU women coming off the successful postseason run from last year, but the Lady Raiders graduated just one starter from that team – point guard Dor Saar.

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY:The spirit of Elvis and MTSU celebrates 50 years at the Murphy Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button