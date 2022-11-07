2022-23 season preview for Blue Raiders men, women

Middle Tennessee State men’s and Women’s basketball teams begin the regular season on Monday, with the Blue Raiders playing host to Brescia and the Lady Raiders traveling to Mercer.

Both teams are coming off successful 2021-22 seasons, with the men going 26-11 and reaching the final of the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament and the women finishing 27-8 and reaching the WNIT semifinals.

Here’s what you need to know about the MTSU basketball programs entering Monday’s season openers:

Lady Raiders experienced, deep

Not only are the MTSU women coming off the successful postseason run from last year, but the Lady Raiders graduated just one starter from that team – point guard Dor Saar.

On top of returning the team’s other four starters and a wealth of bench experience, MTSU also took advantage of the transfer portal, where Conference USA’s leading scorer, Savannah Wheeler of Marshall, steps right into a guard position.

The 5-foot-6 Wheeler averaged 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds a game and had 64 assists during her sophomore season.

She joins a Wealth of Veterans in the lineup, including 6-foot junior forward Courtney Whitson (12.4 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game), Graduate guard Alexis Whittington (6.0 ppg., 4.0 rpg.), senior forward Ksenia Malashka (13.6 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 48 blocks), 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Anastasiia Boldyreva (8.4 ppg., 56 blocks), sophomore guard Jalynn Gregory (10.4 ppg., 47 steals) and sophomore guard Courtney Blakely (5.1 ppg, 38 steals) for what should be a deep and talented squad with high expectations.

In their two exhibition games, the Lady Raiders defeated Christian Brothers (95-38) and Tennessee Southern (114-43).

Experienced Blue Raiders picked fourth in C-USA

MTSU’s men were picked to finish fourth in Conference USA, a season after finishing first in the East Division of the league. There are only 11 teams and just one division this season.

UAB, Western Kentucky, and North Texas were picked ahead of the Blue Raiders.

Western Kentucky finished second behind MTSU in the East Division last season while North Texas and UAB were the top two teams in the West.

Sophomore forward Teafale Lenard was named preseason all-conference. The 6-7, 185-pound Lenard was the sixth man for the Blue Raiders a majority of last season, but came on strong late in the year, gaining all of his seven starts over the team’s final eight games.

The Texas high school product averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds and had 58 blocks, which is fourth best in a single season in program history. He was also known for his frequent and acrobatic dunks.

Lenard Tops a veteran group returning for MTSU, including junior forward Tyler Millin, senior forward Deandre Dishman, junior guard Eli Lawrence, junior point guard Cam Weston, sophomore forward Christian Fussell and junior guard Elias King.

Lawrence (10.8 points per game) and Dishman (9.8) are the team’s top returning scorers. Weston is expected to step into the point guard spot vacated by Blackman product Donovan Sims, who graduated.

Junior guard Jalen Jordan, who averaged almost 10 points and three rebounds a game in 2020-21 before sitting out last season with an injury, will miss this season as well after another ACL injury during preseason practice. The Raiders do, however, return Jared Coleman-Jones, who started four games in 2020-21 before sitting out last year with an injury.

Newcomers could make an impact for both teams

Wheeler is an obvious instant-impact newcomer for MTSU’s women, but the Lady Raiders have a strong freshman class that could make the team even stronger and deeper.

Guard Tamia Scott, a 6-foot guard from Clarksville Northwest, scored a combined 28 points and 16 rebounds in MTSU’s two exhibition wins. She’s a good defender and shooter that will provide depth in the backcourt.

Lanae Riley, a 6-2 forward from Akron, Ohio, could see action as well, particularly to give breathers to Whitson, Boldyreva, and Malashka. She can also shoot, hitting three 3-pointers in the exhibition win over Christian Brothers.

The MTSU men have just one true freshman: 6-3, 185-pound guard Tre Green from Baltimore. He averaged 23 points per game his senior season in high school, earning All-Maryland honors.

The Blue Raiders also added junior college transfers Isiah Lightsy (a 6-4 walk-on guard who is a Siegel product and played at Chattanooga State), Jestin Porter (a 6-1 guard from Houston who played at Tyler Junior College), and TreVon Smith (a 6-3 guard from Kentucky who played at Wabash Community College). Porter and Smith could see valuable minutes at the point guard position.