2022-23 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball

The West Virginia Mountaineer men’s basketball team will tip off the 2022-23 season Monday, November 7 at 7:00 pm against Mount St. Mary’s.

WVUBB-2022-2023

Schuyler Callihan: 14-17, 6-12)

This is going to be another tough year for Mountaineer basketball. There’s a ton of turnover from last year’s roster with just five players returning (Kobe Johnson, Kedrian Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, and James Okonkwo). Of those five, Kedrian Johnson was the only one to average over 10 minutes per game last season.

