2022-23 preview of Illini guard Sencire Harris

I don’t know if I have ever seen a recruiting Haul quite like the one Illinois basketball pulled in for 2022.

Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff were able to secure a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 which featured four top-100 players. Most of the recruits who are getting the shine are Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Skyy Clark, but people shouldn’t be overlooking Sencire Harris.

Harris checks in as the No. 93 player in the 2022 class, but in the exhibition game against Quincy, Harris looked like one of the best players on the court defensively. This kid looks to have a very high ceiling.

Here is the 2022-23 preview of Illinois basketball guard Sencire Harris.

Past Development

I want players coming into the Illinois program who know how to win basketball games. Getting that taste of success is what is going to drive a kid, and that is what Harris brings to the table.

In Harris’ final two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, the team would have a combined record of 52-7 and would win back-to-back Ohio state championships. That winning mentality is now coming to Illinois.

I am still not quite sure why Harris was ranked as the No. 93 players in the country. He clearly has a ton of talent. In the state championship game alone, they put up 17 points and seven assists in the 63-35 triumph. And a big reason the team only gave up 35 points was due to Harris’ great defensive abilities as well.

Present Impact

The scoring for Harris will eventually transfer over to the college ranks, but I don’t think that is what Illinois needs him for this season.

Harris should come in and be a defensive stopper off the bench. With Luke Goode going down with an injury, the need for Harris to contribute during his freshman season grew tremendously.

If Harris can play defense as he did against Quincy, then I think Underwood ends up increasing his minutes throughout the season. My expectation for the freshman is that he sees somewhere between 6-10 minutes per game. Harris should average something like 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The value of this kid on the court is underrated.