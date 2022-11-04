2022-23 Portland State men’s basketball preview

2021-22 record: 14-17, 10-10 in the Big Sky

Head Coach: Jase Coburn

Tenure at Portland State: Second season

Career coaching record: 14-17

Home court: Viking Pavilion

Projected starters: G Mikal Starks, G Cameron Parker, G/F Hunter Woods, F Jacob Eyman, F Kendall Munson

Bench: G Cole Farrell, G Isiah Kirby, G Emmanuel Taban, G Jorell Saterfield, G Keshaun Saunders, G Bobby Harvey, F Hayden Curtiss, F Isaiah Johnson, F Trey Wood

Overview: After finishing with a middling .500 clip against Big Sky opponents in the regular season, Portland State made a surprise run in its conference tournament, defeating Southern Utah and coming up just short in a semifinal against Northern Colorado. This result was likely a welcome surprise to head Coach Jase Coburn, who had not coached Division I basketball in any capacity prior to last season.

The Vikings come into 2022-23 with a radically different roster from the season prior. Only four players—forwards Hayden Curtiss, Jacob Eyman and Trey Wood plus guard Mikal Starks—return to Portland State from last year. The departure of senior forward Khalid Thomas, who averaged 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, comes as a blow for a team looking to recapture last season’s run in the Big Sky. However, the lack of a clear leader on the team opens up the opportunity for essentially any player on the roster to step up. Look for guards Isiah Kirby and Jorell Saterfield to compete for time with Veteran Viking Mikal Starks and Montana transfer Cameron Parker.

Team ceiling: Portland State’s conference tournament run last year proves to not just be a fluke due to Starks progressing as a guard and the team’s switchability in the backcourt. The Vikings have a respectable regular season against their Big Sky opponents and win the conference tournament to make their third NCAA tournament in team history.

Team floor: The Vikings fail to find identity and cohesion with a brand-new roster. The team’s lack of a true center dampens their ability to contest and make shots near the rim and Portland State bows out in the first round of the Big Sky tournament following a below-average regular season.