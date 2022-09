2022-23 Pitt Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Released

On Tuesday, the ACC released Pitt’s 2022-23 conference schedule, which will kick off with a Matchup on Dec. 2 at NC State.

The Panthers will play home conference games against North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, Florida State, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse.

The Panthers will travel to NC State, Syracuse, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and Miami for road ACC games.

PITT MEN’S BASKETBALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE WITH NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

**EXHIBITIONS

**Oct. 22 vs. Clarion (D2)

**Nov. 2 vs. Edinboro (D2)

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Nov. 7 Pitt vs. Tennessee-Martin

Nov. 11 Pitt vs. West Virginia

LEGENDS CLASSIC – BROOKLYN, NY – BARCLAYS CENTER

Nov. 16 Pitt Vs. Michigan

Nov. 17 Legends Classic Round Two (Arizona State, Michigan, VCU)

Nov. 20 Pitt vs. Alabama State

Nov, 22 Pitt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Nov, 25 Pitt vs. William & Mary

Nov. 28 Pitt at Northwestern (BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE)

December 2 Pitt at NC State

December 7 Pitt at Vanderbilt

December 10 Pitt vs. Sacred Heart

December 17 Pitt vs. North Florida.

December 20 Pitt at Syracuse

December 30/31 Pitt Vs. North Carolina

Jan. 3: Pitt Vs. Virginia

Jan. 7 Pitt Vs. Clemson

Jan. 11: Pitt at Duke

Jan. 14 Pitt at Georgia Tech

Jan. 18 Pitt at Louisville

Jan. 21 Pitt Vs. Florida State

Jan. 25 Pitt Vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 28 Pitt Vs. Miami

February 1 Pitt at North Carolina

February 7 Pitt Vs. Louisville

February 11 Pitt at Florida State

February 14 Pitt Vs. Boston College

February 18 Pitt at Virginia Tech

February 21 Pitt Vs. Georgia Tech

February 25 Pitt Vs. Syracuse

Mar. 1 Pitt at Notre Dame

Mar. 4 Pitt at Miami