2022-23 PGA Tour schedule golf courses you can play

The PGA Tour kicks off its 2022-23 season this week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.

As the best players in the world prepare to begin another season, golf fans prepare to live vicariously through their Heroes competing at courses around the US

To help turn your TV Daydream into a reality, Golfweek has compiled 10 courses from the PGA Tour schedule that anyone can play – if their pockets are deep enough.

Want to test your skill at the island green at TPC Sawgrass? No problem. Perhaps you want to feel the ocean breeze on your face as you Escape a cliff’s edge at Pebble Beach? We’ve got you covered.

All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time. Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with the list of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. Each of the courses below is public-access, although greens fees at several of them go above $500 per player.

The hundreds of members of the Golfweek’s Best ratings panel continuously evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those averaged overall ratings are presented for each course below.

1 Pebble Beach Golf Links



The seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links (Courtesy of Evan Schiller)

Location: Pebble Beach, California

Tournament: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dates: Feb. 2-5, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 8.77

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Pebble Beach” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/monterey/pebble-beach-golf-links/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

2

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course



The 17th hole at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Florida (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

Location: Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida

Tournament: The Players Championship

Dates: March 9-12, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 7.82

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to TPC Sawgrass” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/jacksonville/tpc-sawgrass/the-players-stadium-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

3

Harbour Town



Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort in South Carolina (Courtesy of Sea Pines Resort)

Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Tournament: RBC Heritage

Dates: April 13-16, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 7.29

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Harbour Town” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/hilton-head/sea-pines-resort/harbour-town-golf-links/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

4

Torrey Pines South Course



The fourth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course (Contributed photo)

Location: San Diego, California

Tournament: Farmers Insurance Open

Dates: Jan. 25-28, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 7.02

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Torrey Pines” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/san-diego/the-lodge-at-torrey-pines/south-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

5

Bay Hill Golf Club



An aerial view of Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando (Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek)

Location: Orlando, Florida

Tournament: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Dates: March 2-5, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 6.63

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Bay Hill” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/orlando/arnold-palmers-bay-hill-club-lodge/arnold-palmer-bay-hill-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

6

TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course



The 16th hole (with the 10th hole in the foreground) at TPC Scottsdale (Golfweek files)

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Tournament: WM Phoenix Open

Dates: Feb. 9-12

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 6.53

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to TPC Scottsdale” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/scottsdale/tpc-scottsdale/the-stadium-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

7

PGA National Champions Course



The sixth hole at PGA National Resort And Spa (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Tournament: Honda Classic

Dates: Feb. 23-26, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 6.47

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to PGA National” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/miami/pga-national-resort/champion-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

8

PGA West Stadium Course



The 16th hole on the Stadium course at PGA West (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Location: La Quinta, California

Tournament: The American Express

Dates: Jan. 19-22, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 6.45

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to PGA West” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/palm-springs/la-quinta-resort-pga-west/the-stadium-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

9

Innisbrook Copperhead Course



The third hole on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook (Courtesy of Innisbrook)

Location: Palm Harbor, Florida

Tournament: Valspar Championship

Dates: March 16-19, 2023

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 6.43

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Innisbrook” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/tampa/innisbrook-resort-golf-club/copperhead-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

10

TPC San Antonio



The 18th hole at TPC San Antonio (Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports)

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Tournament: Valero Texas Open

Dates: March 30-April 2

Golfweek’s Best Rating: 6.09

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to TPC San Antonio” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/texas/tpc-san-antonio/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

11

Honorable Mentions



The 17th hole at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, host of the 2023 Open Championship.

Courses: El Camaleón | Tiburon | Corales | Royal Liverpool

Locations: Riviera Maya, Mexico | Naples, Florida | Punta Cana, Dominican Republic | Hoylake, England

Tournaments: Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba | QBE Shootout | Corales Puntacana Championship | The Open Championship

[afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to El Camaleón” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/cancun/el-camaleon-golf-course-at-mayakoba/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Tiburon” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/naples/ritz-carlton-naples/black-course/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Corales” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/dominican-republic/corales-golf-club/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Book your trip to Royal Liverpool” link=”https://www.golfbreaks.com/en-us/vacations/liverpool-and-southport/royal-liverpool-golf-club/?cid=999740052&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=golfweek&utm_campaign=pgat_tournament_courses_q3_22_gw”%5D

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.