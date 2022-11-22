2022-23 NCAA Men’s Basketball Season Preview: Big Ten, Big East, ACC, More

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, Jack and Omaha World-Herald Reporter Andrew Stem gave a short preview of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, sharing their National Championship picks, along with some major storylines to keep an eye on this season. This week, Andrew and Jack are joined by Ryan Pacatte for an in-depth preview of all things college hoops!

.

