2022-23 NBA Season: Denver Nuggets Offseason Recap And Season Preview

Only 13 different players in NBA history have won the league’s MVP award in back-to-back seasons and Nikola Jokic just so happens to be one of them. At 27-years-old now, Jokic has changed the way the league looks at centers and he is coming off yet another MVP season in which he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

