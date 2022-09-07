2022/23 NBA Over/Unders: Southwest Division
The 2022/23 NBA regular season will tip off next month, so it’s time to start getting serious about predictions for the upcoming campaign and to continue an annual Hoops Rumors tradition.
With the help of the lines from a handful of sports betting sites – including Bovada, BetOnline, and Betway – we’re running through the Predicted win totals for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, by division. In a series of team-by-team polls, you’ll get the chance to weigh in on whether you think those forecasts are too optimistic or too pessimistic.
In 2021/22, our Voters went 16-14 on their over/under picks. Can you top that in ’22/23?
We’ll continue our series today with the Southwest division…
Memphis Grizzlies
- 2021/22 record: 56-26
- Over/under for 2022/23: 49.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Dallas Mavericks
- 2021/22 record: 52-30
- Over/under for 2022/23: 48.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
New Orleans Pelicans
- 2021/22 record: 36-46
- Over/under for 2022/23: 44.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Houston Rockets
- 2021/22 record: 20-62
- Over/under for 2022/23: 24.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
San Antonio Spurs
- 2021/22 record: 34-48
- Over/under for 2022/23: 23.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Previous voting results:
Southeast
- Miami Heat (50.5 wins): Under (56.6%)
- Atlanta Hawks (46.5 wins): Over (53.6%)
- Charlotte Hornets (36.5 wins): Under (63.0%)
- Washington Wizards (35.5 wins): Under (50.8%)
- Orlando Magic (26.5 wins): Over (55.3%)