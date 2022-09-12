2022/23 NBA Over/Unders: Pacific Division

The 2022/23 NBA regular season will tip off next month, so it’s time to start getting serious about predictions for the upcoming campaign and to continue an annual Hoops Rumors tradition.

With the help of the lines from a handful of sports betting sites – including Bovada, BetOnline, and Betway – we’re running through the Predicted win totals for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, by division. In a series of team-by-team polls, you’ll get the chance to weigh in on whether you think those forecasts are too optimistic or too pessimistic.

In 2021/22, our Voters went 16-14 on their over/under picks. Can you top that in ’22/23?

We’ll keep our series going today with the Pacific division…

Golden State Warriors

2021/22 record: 53-29

Over/under for 2022/23: 53.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Phoenix Suns

2021/22 record: 64-18

Over/under for 2022/23: 53.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Los Angeles Clippers

2021/22 record: 42-40

Over/under for 2022/23: 52.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Los Angeles Lakers

2021/22 record: 33-49

Over/under for 2022/23: 45.5 wins

Major offseason moves: Added: Patrick Beverley , Lonnie Walker , Damian Jones , Thomas Bryant , Troy Brown , Juan Toscano-Anderson , Max Christie Lost: Malik Monk , Talen Horton-Tucker , Stanley Johnson , Carmelo Anthony , DJ Augustin , Avery Bradley , Kent Bazemore , Dwight Howard , Wayne Ellington



Sacramento Kings

2021/22 record: 30-52

Over/under for 2022/23: 34.5 wins

Major offseason moves: Added: Keegan Murray , Malik Monk , Kevin Huerter , Sam Merrill , Matthew Dellavedova , Chima Moneke , DJ Stewart Note: Merrill, Dellavedova, Moneke, and Steward have partially guaranteed salaries — not all of them will make the Kings’ regular season roster. KZ Okpala , Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore are also expected to be signed to compete for 15-man roster spots. Lost: Donte DiVincenzo , Justin Holiday , Maurice Harkless , Jeremy Lamb , Damian Jones , Josh Jackson



