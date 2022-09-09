2022/23 NBA Over/Unders: Central Division

The 2022/23 NBA regular season will tip off next month, so it’s time to start getting serious about predictions for the upcoming campaign and to continue an annual Hoops Rumors tradition.

With the help of the lines from a handful of sports betting sites – including Bovada, BetOnline, and Betway – we’re running through the Predicted win totals for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, by division. In a series of team-by-team polls, you’ll get the chance to weigh in on whether you think those forecasts are too optimistic or too pessimistic.

In 2021/22, our Voters went 16-14 on their over/under picks. Can you top that in ’22/23?

We’ll keep our series going today with the Central division…

Milwaukee Bucks

2021/22 record: 51-31

Over/under for 2022/23: 52.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Cleveland Cavaliers

2021/22 record: 44-38

Over/under for 2022/23: 47.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Chicago Bulls

2021/22 record: 46-36

Over/under for 2022/23: 44.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Detroit Pistons

2021/22 record: 23-59

Over/under for 2022/23: 28.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Indiana Pacers

2021/22 record: 25-57

Over/under for 2022/23: 23.5 wins

Major offseason moves:

Previous voting results:

Southeast

Miami Heat (50.5 wins): Under (56.6%)

(50.5 wins): (56.6%) Atlanta Hawks (46.5 wins): Over (53.6%)

(46.5 wins): (53.6%) Charlotte Hornets (36.5 wins): Under (63.0%)

(36.5 wins): (63.0%) Washington Wizards (35.5 wins): Under (50.8%)

(35.5 wins): (50.8%) Orlando Magic (26.5 wins): Over (55.3%)

Southwest