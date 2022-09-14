2022/23 NBA Over/Unders: Atlantic Division
September 14th 2022 at 7:56am CST by Luke Adams
The 2022/23 NBA regular season will tip off next month, so it’s time to start getting serious about predictions for the upcoming campaign and to continue an annual Hoops Rumors tradition.
With the help of the lines from a handful of sports betting sites – including Bovada, BetOnline, and Betway – we’re running through the Predicted win totals for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, by division. In a series of team-by-team polls, you’ll get the chance to weigh in on whether you think those forecasts are too optimistic or too pessimistic.
In 2021/22, our Voters went 16-14 on their over/under picks. Can you top that in ’22/23?
We’ll keep our series going today with the Atlantic division…
Boston Celtics
- 2021/22 record: 51-31
- Over/under for 2022/23: 55.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Brooklyn Nets
- 2021/22 record: 44-38
- Over/under for 2022/23: 51.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 2021/22 record: 51-31
- Over/under for 2022/23: 50.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Toronto Raptors
- 2021/22 record: 48-34
- Over/under for 2022/23: 46.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
New York Knicks
- 2021/22 record: 37-45
- Over/under for 2022/23: 40.5 wins
- Major offseason moves:
Previous voting results:
Central
- Milwaukee Bucks (52.5 wins): Over (75.5%)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (47.5 wins): Over (73.4%)
- Chicago Bulls (44.5 wins): Over (51.6%)
- Detroit Pistons (28.5 wins): Over (51.6%)
- Indiana Pacers (23.5 wins): Under (62.8%)
Southeast
- Miami Heat (50.5 wins): Under (56.6%)
- Atlanta Hawks (46.5 wins): Over (53.6%)
- Charlotte Hornets (36.5 wins): Under (63.0%)
- Washington Wizards (35.5 wins): Under (50.8%)
- Orlando Magic (26.5 wins): Over (55.3%)
Pacific
- Golden State Warriors (53.5 wins): Over (69.2%)
- Phoenix Suns (53.5 wins): Over (60.2%)
- Los Angeles Clippers (52.5 wins): Over (58.0%)
- Los Angeles Lakers (45.5 wins): Under (66.6%)
- Sacramento Kings (34.5 wins): Over (62.0%)
Southwest
- Memphis Grizzlies (49.5 wins): Over (68.7%)
- Dallas Mavericks (48.5 wins): Over (63.7%)
- New Orleans Pelicans (44.5 wins): Over (61.2%)
- Houston Rockets (24.5 wins): Under (61.8%)
- San Antonio Spurs (23.5 wins): Under (67.5%)