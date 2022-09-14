2022/23 NBA Over/Unders: Atlantic Division

The 2022/23 NBA regular season will tip off next month, so it’s time to start getting serious about predictions for the upcoming campaign and to continue an annual Hoops Rumors tradition.

With the help of the lines from a handful of sports betting sites – including Bovada, BetOnline, and Betway – we’re running through the Predicted win totals for each of the NBA’s 30 teams, by division. In a series of team-by-team polls, you’ll get the chance to weigh in on whether you think those forecasts are too optimistic or too pessimistic.

In 2021/22, our Voters went 16-14 on their over/under picks. Can you top that in ’22/23?

We’ll keep our series going today with the Atlantic division…

Boston Celtics

2021/22 record: 51-31

Over/under for 2022/23: 55.5 wins

Brooklyn Nets

2021/22 record: 44-38

Over/under for 2022/23: 51.5 wins

Philadelphia 76ers

2021/22 record: 51-31

Over/under for 2022/23: 50.5 wins

Toronto Raptors

2021/22 record: 48-34

Over/under for 2022/23: 46.5 wins

New York Knicks

2021/22 record: 37-45

Over/under for 2022/23: 40.5 wins

Previous voting results:

Central

Milwaukee Bucks (52.5 wins): Over (75.5%)

(52.5 wins): (75.5%) Cleveland Cavaliers (47.5 wins): Over (73.4%)

(47.5 wins): (73.4%) Chicago Bulls (44.5 wins): Over (51.6%)

(44.5 wins): (51.6%) Detroit Pistons (28.5 wins): Over (51.6%)

(28.5 wins): (51.6%) Indiana Pacers (23.5 wins): Under (62.8%)

Southeast

Miami Heat (50.5 wins): Under (56.6%)

(50.5 wins): (56.6%) Atlanta Hawks (46.5 wins): Over (53.6%)

(46.5 wins): (53.6%) Charlotte Hornets (36.5 wins): Under (63.0%)

(36.5 wins): (63.0%) Washington Wizards (35.5 wins): Under (50.8%)

(35.5 wins): (50.8%) Orlando Magic (26.5 wins): Over (55.3%)

Pacific

Golden State Warriors (53.5 wins): Over (69.2%)

(53.5 wins): (69.2%) Phoenix Suns (53.5 wins): Over (60.2%)

(53.5 wins): (60.2%) Los Angeles Clippers (52.5 wins): Over (58.0%)

(52.5 wins): (58.0%) Los Angeles Lakers (45.5 wins): Under (66.6%)

(45.5 wins): (66.6%) Sacramento Kings (34.5 wins): Over (62.0%)

Southwest