2022-23 NBA G League Schedule Release

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 – The NBA G League today released its complete 2022-23 game schedule, which tips off on Friday, Nov. 4. For the second consecutive season, the schedule will be split into two parts: the 18-game Showcase Cup followed by a 32-game regular season.

Beginning in 2022-23, games that advance to overtime will be determined by a Final Target Score. The Winner of an overtime game during the season will be the first team to reach or surpass the Final Target Score, which will be the tied score after four quarters plus seven. For example, if the teams are tied at 100-100, the Final Target Score would be 107. Overtime will be untimed and games will end when a team makes a basket or free throw to reach or surpass the Final Target Score.

Additionally, all 31 games at the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas will utilize a 25-point Final Target Score during an untimed fourth quarter. Under this model, the Final Target Score will be the leading team’s score after three quarters plus 25.

The Showcase Cup begins on Friday, Nov. 4 and culminates with a single-elimination tournament to crown a Champion at the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. During the Showcase Cup, teams are separated into four regional pods and play 16 games against each other in NBA G League markets. The teams with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, along with the next four teams across the league with the best winning percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup during the Winter Showcase.

Following the Showcase Cup, team records will reset in advance of the 32-game regular season, which tips off on Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, followed by the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2023.

The 2021 Showcase Cup Champion Delaware Blue Coats open their Showcase Cup defense on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Greensboro Swarm at the Greensboro Coliseum. The 2021-22 NBA G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers will receive their Championship rings on Friday, Nov. 11 when they host the Birmingham Squadron at the Bert Ogden Arena.

All 30 NBA G League teams, including the NBA G League Ignite and the México City Capitanes, will compete in a total of 50 games during the 2022-23 season. NBA G League Ignite will debut its new home, The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Oklahoma City Blue. Capitanes will host the first-ever NBA G League regular season game played in México at the Arena Ciudad de México when it takes on the Defending Champion Vipers on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The 2022-23 NBA G League calendar includes several league-wide initiatives, such as Hoops for Troops in November, Season of Giving in December, National Mentorship Month in January, Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March. Additionally, no games will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8 as part of the NBA’s focus on promoting nonpartisan Civic engagement on Election Day.

The 2022-23 NBA G League broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.