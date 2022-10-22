2022/23 NBA G League Draft Results

The NBA G League held its draft for the 2022/23 season on Saturday afternoon.

The 28 G League teams Affiliated with NBA Franchises participated in the event, as did – for the first time – the Mexico City Capitanes. The G League Ignite, which is made up of top prospects and veteran mentors, doesn’t take part in the draft.

The first player selected in today’s G League draft was a 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrilla swingman who was in camp with the Kings this fall but missed out on earning a regular season roster spot.

Merrill’s contract with Sacramento included a partial guarantee of $150K, making him ineligible to suit up for the Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton this season. The Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers‘ affiliate, snared him with the No. 1 overall pick.

The No. 2 pick was another player who was under contract with an NBA team up until last week. Joe Wieskamp was the Odd man out in San Antonio, having been waived by the Spurs (despite having a guaranteed 2022/23 salary) to help the team get down to 15 players for the start of the season. The Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks‘ affiliate, grabbed him with the second overall selection today.

Among the other notable picks was No. 4 overalls Jared Rhodenwho was selected by the Hawks‘ affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Atlanta claimed Rhoden off waivers near the end of the preseason in the hopes of securing his affiliate rights, but it appears he didn’t meet the criteria — the Skyhawks instead secured his G League rights in today’s draft.

The player with the most NBA experience selected in today’s draft was Norris Cole. The Veteran guard, with 360 NBA regular season Appearances under his belt, went 48th overall to the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets‘ affiliate. Cole, who turned 34 this month, will be looking to take the same path Isaiah Thomas and Lance Stephenson did last season, making an NBA comeback after impressing in Grand Rapids.

Finally, it’s also worth noting that today’s No. 10 overall pick, Amauri Hardyis the older brother of Mavericks Rookie Jaden Hardy. Dallas’ affiliate, the Texas Legends, picked him.

Here are the full 2022/23 G League draft results:

Round One:

Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): Sam Merrill Wisconsin Herd (Bucks): Joe Wieskamp Greensboro Swarm (Hornets): Aaron Wheeler College Park Skyhawks (Hawks): Jared Rhoden Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder): Jericho Hellems Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Cheers Jack College Park Skyhawks (Hawks): Terrell Brown Jr. Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder): Michael Weathers Texas Legends (Mavericks): Taze Moore Texas Legends (Mavericks): Amauri Hardy Memphis Hustle (Grizzlies): Ty Gordon Iowa Wolves (Timberwolves): Mamoudou Diarra Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers): Abu Kigab Ontario Clippers (Clippers): Warith Alatishe Westchester Knicks (Knicks): Mayan Kiir Capital City Go-Go (Wizards): Theo John South Bay Lakers (Lakers): Nate Roberts Memphis Hustle (Grizzlies): Keith Williams Long Island Nets (Nets): Taz Sherman Raptors 905 (Raptors): Devon Daniels Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Jai Smith (Overtime Elite) College Park Skyhawks (Hawks): Adrian Delph Wisconsin Herd (Bucks): Buckthorn Flowers Windy City Bulls (Bulls): Nick King Ontario Clippers (Clippers): David Collins Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers): Derek Culver Motor City Cruise (Pistons): Ryan Turell (Yeshiva — Division III) Motor City Cruise (Pistons): Tom Digbeu Maine Celtics: Kendall Smith

Round Two:

Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): Rashad Vaughn Mexico City Capitanes (N/A): Jassel Perez (Dominican Republic) Greensboro Swarm (Hornets): Tyson Jolly Raptors 905 (Raptors): Hasahn French Greensboro Swarm (Hornets): No pick Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Landon Kirkwood Austin Spurs (Spurs): Justin Kier Iowa Wolves (Timberwolves): No pick Santa Cruz Warriors: Jayce Johnson Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers): No pick Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): Remy Martin Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder): Noah Starkey (Southern Nazarene – Division II) Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder): Philip Flory Maine Celtics: Zak Irvin Westchester Knicks (Knicks): Yahvon Blair Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Brandon McCoy South Bay Lakers (Lakers): John Meeks Stockton Kings (Kings): Seth Allen Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets): Norris Cole Memphis Hustle (Grizzlies): No pick Stockton Kings (Kings): Austin Trice College Park Skyhawks (Hawks): No pick Greensboro Swarm (Hornets): No pick Stockton Kings (Kings): Isaac Johnson Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz): Elijah Lufile Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers): No pick Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Rockets): Eron Gordon Santa Cruz Warriors: Jack Nolan (Washington University in St. Louis – Division III) Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz): Armon Fletcher

Round Three:

Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): JJ Moore College Park Skyhawks (Hawks): No pick Greensboro Swarm (Hornets): No pick Lakeland Magic (Magic): Jachai Taylor Lakeland Magic (Magic): No pick Birmingham Squadron (Pelicans): Trey McGowens Austin Spurs (Spurs): No pick Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder): Kevin Kangu Windy City Bulls (Bulls): Wayne Stewart Jr. (Texas A&M-Commerce – Division II) Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers): No pick Maine Celtics (Celtics): No pick Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): No pick Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers): No pick Maine Celtics (Celtics): No pick Westchester Knicks (Knicks): Dazon Ingram Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets): No pick Mexico City Capitanes (N/A): No pick Windy City Bulls (Bulls): No pick Long Island Nets (Nets): Alan Griffin Austin Spurs (Spurs): No pick Austin Spurs (Spurs): No pick College Park Skyhawks (Hawks): No pick Wisconsin Herd (Bucks): No pick Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets): No pick Ontario Clippers (Clippers): No pick Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers): No pick Santa Cruz Warriors (Warriors): No pick Capital City Go-Go (Wizards): Nick Hornsby Raptors 905 (Raptors): No pick

Teams will fill out their rosters with affiliate players, returning-rights players, tryout players, and players who are assigned to the G League from the NBA roster (including those on two-way contracts).

G League training Camps open on Monday, with this year’s NBAGL Showcase Cup tournament tipping off on November 4.