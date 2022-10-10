2022-23 NBA betting preview — The case for the Lakers under 44.5 wins

The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in the league and giving out some Futures best bets before the season tips off.

Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian gives his thoughts on the best case, worst case and betting analysis for the Los Angeles Lakers.

All odds from Caesars Sportsbook

NBA betting preview schedule

Thursday: The case for the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors

Friday: The case for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

Monday: The case for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday: Who to bet for MVP

Wednesday: Betting win totals and Awards

October 17: Social media and betting

October 18: NBA title odds and favorites

Best Case: LeBron James is an all-time great and basketball savant. If he’s healthy, he has the mental and physical aptitude to guide this Squad to a postseason berth and possibly make a title run. Yes, he’s 37 years old and the Lakers missed the Playoffs last season, but they’re also two years removed from winning a championship. The health and durability of Anthony Davis will dictate their success, but his ceiling is still pretty special.

Worst Case: Health Derailed the 2021-22 campaign, but even when the Lakers’ “big three” did play together, they were ineffective. In those 21 games, the Lakers were just 11-10. And when they were on the court together, the net rating was -3.5. That does not bode well for this season, even with a new head Coach and system.

The Bet: Lakers under 44.5 wins

Betting Spin: I would play under 44.5 wins. Due to the All-Stars’ ages and recent propensity for injuries, the margin of error is just way too narrow. On top of that, the Western Conference is incredibly competitive. I do believe there is a scenario where things break their way and they make a deep run, but I would rather play the percentages.