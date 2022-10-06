2022-23 NBA betting preview — The case for the Boston Celtics

The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in the league and giving out some Futures best bets before the season tips off.

Here is the best case, worst case and betting analysis for this year’s Celtics team.

NBA betting preview schedule

Thursday: The case for the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors

Friday: The case for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

Monday: The case for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday: Who to bet for MVP

Wednesday: Betting win totals and Awards

October 17: Social media and betting

October 18: NBA title odds and favorites

The bet: Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 PPG

Best Case: The Boston Celtics made it to the NBA Finals last season. Their best case scenario is very clearly taking that next step and winning it all. Last season, the Celtics turned into the best team in the NBA after the new year when measuring Net Rating. Even with their slow start, only the Phoenix Suns ended the season with a better Net Rating. Boston had the best defense in the NBA last season anchored by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and big man Robert Williams III. The addition of Malcolm Brogdon with the continued development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown give this team one of the best all-around rosters in the NBA. Boston has the shortest odds to win the NBA title (+575) this season, so that should tell you all you need to know about their “best case” scenario.

Worst Case: Well this is awkward. The Ime Udoka situation has cast a massive and unforeseen cloud over this franchise and its title hopes. It’s impossible to quantify or prognosticate what this will do to affect the teams overall efficiency and ability to win this season. What’s a head coach worth to a title-contending roster? The cynical view is that the Turmoil behind the scenes becomes too much for the players to compartmentalize and it affects their play on the court. Defensive Anchor Robert Williams III is already out 8-12 weeks due to knee surgery. If he doesn’t come back or comes back in a compromised physical fashion, that’s a big blow for this team given his unique talents. It’s not out of the realm of possible outcomes that this team suffers an early exit from the postseason or misses the Playoffs all together because the East is strong and deep this season.

Betting Spin: Due to the instability caused by the Ime Udoka situation, I have no interest in betting on this team in the future market. I do think, however, we can isolate some individual players with confident handicapping. Brogdon is one of the most underrated guards in the NBA. I like his preseason price of +1200 to win 6th Man of the Year. Tatum is clearly the type of young superstar who is adding to his Offensive package each and every offseason. Coming off the stinging loss in the Finals, I like him to have his best Offensive year yet (it’s why some of my friends like him to win MVP), so I’ll take the OVER on his 26.5 PPG scoring prop this season. He’s increased his scoring each season he’s played in the league, topping out last season at 26.9 PPG.