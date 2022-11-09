2022-23 NBA Awards watch — Who’s leading for MVP, DPOY, ROY

Entering the season, the Nets were considered a shoe-in to make the playoffs. The were -2000 to make the Playoffs at Draft Kings and +1000 to miss the playoffs. The Knicks on the other hand were +180 to make the Playoffs and -225 to miss the playoffs.

Times have started changing, but I think there’s still value to be had for both teams.

As of today, the Knicks are +165 to make the Playoffs and -205 to miss at Caesars Sportsbook, while I found the Nets at -370 to make the Playoffs and +280 to miss.

Here are some key facts:

• The Knicks, at 5-5, are currently tied for the 6th-best record in the Eastern Conference

• The Nets, at 4-7, are currently tied for the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference

• Both the Nets (6th) and the Knicks (10th) are among the top-10 in the East at present, according to ESPN BPI

The Nets feel like a team on the brink of potentially drastic measures. We are in the fourth season of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era and third since Durant returned from his torn Achilles tendon. While many predicted championship-level, if not dynasty-level success, the Nets have gone only 7-13 in the Playoffs with a single series win and two sweep losses. This offseason, both Durant and Irving reportedly requested to be traded. Ben Simmons, the All Star at the center of the trade package they received for James Harden, didn’t play at all last season and was a major unknown. Over three weeks into the season, the Nets have already fired head Coach Steve Nash and Simmons has missed four of 11 games with a knee issue and has averaged only 5.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 6.6 APG, all of which are on pace to be career -lows. And, of course, Irving is in the midst of an indefinite suspension that has cast a cloud over the entire organization and brings into question his future with the team.

There have been Rumors that the Nets plan to bring in an established Coach with Championship experience like Ime Udoka to try to maintain their title aspirations. Of course, Udoka would come with his own baggage, which contributes to the overall uncertainty about the direction of the franchise. There is an increasing Rumble that it may be time for the team to cut their losses, give Durant and Irving what they asked for this summer, and trade them away to initiate a rebuild. That would be a shocking outcome for those who were sure this team would win rings, but it could be that enough is enough.

I’m not going to prognosticate what the Nets will decide about their future… data can’t help me with that. But, they were a play-in team last season and are off to a slow start this season, with their three enigmatic superstars on the court together for the majority of the games so far. Even if they don’t make trades, they are far from a guarantee to make the playoffs. And, if the team brass does decide to blow it up, which BPI just can’t account for, they are almost guaranteed NOT to make the playoffs. So, to me, the Futures play here is the Nets to NOT make the Playoffs at +280. That pays out at almost three to one, and I’d say there’s a greater than one in three chance that the Nets are on the outside looking in once the postseason starts.

As for the Knicks, the early returns on their big offseason acquisition of Jalen Brunson have been positive. As we predicted, Brunson has averaged 19.7 PPG and 7.3 APG so far this season. He’s creating team offense while taking care of the ball with only 1.7 TO/G. In the current ESPN Real Plus Minus stats, which roll out later this week, Brunson has the highest RPM on the team and is 32nd in the NBA overall. Meanwhile, former All Star Julius Randle has bounced back from last season’s shooting debacle that resulted in a seven-year low in True Shooting Percentage (50.9 TS%) to a 57.2 TS% mark that would represent his highest as a Knick. RJ Barrett has continued last season’s scoring breakout, but also at a higher scoring efficiency. The team has been competitive with positive vibes to start the season, despite a tough early schedule, with all of their losses against championship-caliber teams and solid road wins over the 76ers and Timberwolves. They are getting contributions from young players that are still improving, and they’re enjoying the return of veteran Derrick Rose after he missed most of last season. I, personally, have them among my top-8 teams in the Eastern Conference. So, getting them at plus money to make the postseason is a good bet, in my book.

Now, let’s take an early look at how the NBA Championship and Awards Races look at this point in the season.

NBA Championship Winner

Favourites: Milwaukee Bucks (+500)

Value Play: Cleveland Cavaliers (+1500)

I had the Bucks as my preseason favorite to win the championship, and their 9-1 start while still missing All Star Khris Middleton only supports that stance. That said… the Cavaliers are a problem this season! I expected them to be, and the early results are even better than expected. They sit at 8-2, the second best record in the NBA, with a +10.7 scoring margin differential that leads the league. The Cavs have three young All Stars and a Rookie-of-the-year runner up in their starting lineup, with strong depth across the board. Despite their youth, they have Playoffs experience among their key guys with new star Donovan Mitchell already having 39 postseason games on his resume and sixth man Kevin Love having won a championship. According to BPI, the Cavaliers currently sit as the second-best team in the NBA. So, getting them at +1500, tied with the Nets for the sixth-longest odds, is good value.

Most Valuable Player Leader

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+225)

In the hunt

Luka Doncic (+290)

Jayson Tatum (+600)

Long shots

Joel Embiid (+1800)

Donovan Mitchell (+2200)

Nikola Jokic (+2800)

Devin Booker (+4000)

Extreme long shot

LeBron James +10,000.