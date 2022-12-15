2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Three (December 14, 2022)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After being knocked off its perch in the second edition, Arizona Christian regained its top billing in the third edition of the Top 25 of 2022-23. The Firestorm garnered 17, first-place votes as the team went 3-0 since the last rating in November. Thomas More (Ky.) dropped just one spot to No. 2 while College of Idaho, Grace (Ind.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded out the top five. Several teams made significant jumps this week, none more noticeable than Indiana Wesleyan’s 10-point jump to No. 11. Both Langston (Okla.) and William Penn (Iowa) also made large strides, both up eight from two weeks ago. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Morningside (Iowa) and Huntington (Ind.) all joined the Fray this week as newcomers to the poll.
Poll Methodology:
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE.
2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Three (December 14, 2022)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|3
|Arizona Christian [17]
|9-1
|586
|2
|1
|Thomas More (Ky.) [4]
|9-1
|561
|3
|4
|College of Idaho
|8-1
|560
|4
|2
|Grace (Ind.)
|11-1
|534
|5
|8
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|11-1
|519
|6
|10
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|11-1
|457
|7
|15
|Langston, Okla.
|11-0
|456
|8
|7
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|9-1
|453
|9
|6
|Jamestown (ND)
|10-2
|450
|10
|11
|Florida College
|12-1
|446
|11
|21
|Indiana Wesleyan
|9-3
|369
|12
|17
|Union (Ky.)
|11-1
|366
|13
|12
|Montana Tech
|9-2
|337
|14
|5
|Mary (Ind.)
|11-2
|334
|15
|9
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|11-2
|316
|16
|14
|Indiana Tech
|10-2
|278
|17
|25
|William Penn (Iowa)
|9-2
|271
|18
|20
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|7-2
|263
|19
|NO
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|10-2
|255
|20
|13
|Evangel (Mo.)
|9-2
|231
|21
|18
|Kansas Wesleyan
|9-1
|212
|22
|16
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|7-2
|211
|23
|RV
|Morningside (Iowa)
|9-3
|130
|24
|23
|Carroll (Mont.)
|7-2
|122
|25
|RV
|Huntington, Ind.
|10-2
|98
Dropped from the Top 25: Concordia (Neb.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Cumberland (Tenn.)
Others Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 72, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 70, Cumberlands (Ky.) 59, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 53, William Jessup (Calif.) 47, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 40, Iowa Wesleyan 32, Loyola (La.) 28, Texas A&M Texarkana 22, Tougaloo (Miss.) 18, The Master’s (Calif.) 14, Baker (Kan.) 12, Thomas (Ga.) 12, Cornerstone (Mich.) 12, Corban ( Ore.) 10, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 5, Hope International (Calif.) 5, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 3.