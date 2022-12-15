2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Three (December 14, 2022)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After being knocked off its perch in the second edition, Arizona Christian regained its top billing in the third edition of the Top 25 of 2022-23. The Firestorm garnered 17, first-place votes as the team went 3-0 since the last rating in November. Thomas More (Ky.) dropped just one spot to No. 2 while College of Idaho, Grace (Ind.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded out the top five. Several teams made significant jumps this week, none more noticeable than Indiana Wesleyan’s 10-point jump to No. 11. Both Langston (Okla.) and William Penn (Iowa) also made large strides, both up eight from two weeks ago. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Morningside (Iowa) and Huntington (Ind.) all joined the Fray this week as newcomers to the poll.

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE.

2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Three (December 14, 2022)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 3 Arizona Christian [17] 9-1 586
2 1 Thomas More (Ky.) [4] 9-1 561
3 4 College of Idaho 8-1 560
4 2 Grace (Ind.) 11-1 534
5 8 Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-1 519
6 10 Southwestern (Kan.) 11-1 457
7 15 Langston, Okla. 11-0 456
8 7 Faulkner (Ala.) 9-1 453
9 6 Jamestown (ND) 10-2 450
10 11 Florida College 12-1 446
11 21 Indiana Wesleyan 9-3 369
12 17 Union (Ky.) 11-1 366
13 12 Montana Tech 9-2 337
14 5 Mary (Ind.) 11-2 334
15 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 11-2 316
16 14 Indiana Tech 10-2 278
17 25 William Penn (Iowa) 9-2 271
18 20 LSU Shreveport (La.) 7-2 263
19 NO Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10-2 255
20 13 Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 231
21 18 Kansas Wesleyan 9-1 212
22 16 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 7-2 211
23 RV Morningside (Iowa) 9-3 130
24 23 Carroll (Mont.) 7-2 122
25 RV Huntington, Ind. 10-2 98

Dropped from the Top 25: Concordia (Neb.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Cumberland (Tenn.)

Others Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 72, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 70, Cumberlands (Ky.) 59, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 53, William Jessup (Calif.) 47, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 40, Iowa Wesleyan 32, Loyola (La.) 28, Texas A&M Texarkana 22, Tougaloo (Miss.) 18, The Master’s (Calif.) 14, Baker (Kan.) 12, Thomas (Ga.) 12, Cornerstone (Mich.) 12, Corban ( Ore.) 10, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 5, Hope International (Calif.) 5, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 3.

