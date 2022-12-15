KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After being knocked off its perch in the second edition, Arizona Christian regained its top billing in the third edition of the Top 25 of 2022-23. The Firestorm garnered 17, first-place votes as the team went 3-0 since the last rating in November. Thomas More (Ky.) dropped just one spot to No. 2 while College of Idaho, Grace (Ind.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded out the top five. Several teams made significant jumps this week, none more noticeable than Indiana Wesleyan’s 10-point jump to No. 11. Both Langston (Okla.) and William Penn (Iowa) also made large strides, both up eight from two weeks ago. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Morningside (Iowa) and Huntington (Ind.) all joined the Fray this week as newcomers to the poll.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE.

2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Three (December 14, 2022)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 3 Arizona Christian [17] 9-1 586 2 1 Thomas More (Ky.) [4] 9-1 561 3 4 College of Idaho 8-1 560 4 2 Grace (Ind.) 11-1 534 5 8 Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-1 519 6 10 Southwestern (Kan.) 11-1 457 7 15 Langston, Okla. 11-0 456 8 7 Faulkner (Ala.) 9-1 453 9 6 Jamestown (ND) 10-2 450 10 11 Florida College 12-1 446 11 21 Indiana Wesleyan 9-3 369 12 17 Union (Ky.) 11-1 366 13 12 Montana Tech 9-2 337 14 5 Mary (Ind.) 11-2 334 15 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 11-2 316 16 14 Indiana Tech 10-2 278 17 25 William Penn (Iowa) 9-2 271 18 20 LSU Shreveport (La.) 7-2 263 19 NO Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10-2 255 20 13 Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 231 21 18 Kansas Wesleyan 9-1 212 22 16 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 7-2 211 23 RV Morningside (Iowa) 9-3 130 24 23 Carroll (Mont.) 7-2 122 25 RV Huntington, Ind. 10-2 98

Dropped from the Top 25: Concordia (Neb.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Cumberland (Tenn.)

Others Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 72, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 70, Cumberlands (Ky.) 59, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 53, William Jessup (Calif.) 47, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 40, Iowa Wesleyan 32, Loyola (La.) 28, Texas A&M Texarkana 22, Tougaloo (Miss.) 18, The Master’s (Calif.) 14, Baker (Kan.) 12, Thomas (Ga.) 12, Cornerstone (Mich.) 12, Corban ( Ore.) 10, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 5, Hope International (Calif.) 5, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 3.