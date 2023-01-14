KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College of Idaho ascended to the top spot, up two from No. 3 prior to Christmas, in the latest edition of the Top 25. The Yotes captured 17, first-place votes and checked-in with a 14-1 record. Oklahoma Wesleyan jumped three spots up to No. 2 while Langston (Okla.) made its first appearance in the top five this season and checked-in at No. 3. Southwestern (Kan.) and Arizona Christian rounded out the top five. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) made the biggest jump of the week, up 11 spots to No. 8.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Four (January 11, 2023)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 3 College of Idaho [17] 14-1 558 2 5 Oklahoma Wesleyan [2] 15-1 539 3 7 Langston, Okla. [1] 15-0 520 4 6 Southwestern (Kan.) 15-1 496 5 1 Arizona Christian 14-3 459 6 4 Grace (Ind.) 15-2 457 7 11 Indiana Wesleyan 13-4 445 8 19 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 14-3 402 9 12 Union (Ky.) 13-1 401 10 2 Thomas More (Ky.) 14-2 394 11 16 Indiana Tech 15-2 385 12 13 Montana Tech 15-2 375 13 17 William Penn (Iowa) 13-2 358 14 9 Jamestown (ND) 13-3 343 15 15 Georgetown (Ky.) 15-2 337 16 14 Mary (Ind.) 14-3 258 17 21 Kansas Wesleyan 15-1 247 18 20 Evangel (Mo.) 13-2 234 19 8 Faulkner (Ala.) 13-3 226 20 23 Morningside (Iowa) 12-3 224 21 10 Florida College 13-3 205 22 RV Loyola (La.) 13-2 194 23 18 LSU Shreveport (La.) 12-3 189 24 NO Menlo, Calif. 14-3 96 25 RV Iowa Wesleyan 16-1 65

Dropped from the Top 25: Wayland Baptist (Texas), Carroll (Mont.), Huntington (Ind.)

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 56, Texas A&M Texarkana 52, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 36, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 34, Dordt (Iowa) 34, Cornerstone (Mich.) 28, Science & Arts (Okla.) 28 , Ottawa (Ariz.) 24, Thomas (Ga.) 23, Huntington (Ind.) 21, Tougaloo (Miss.) 20, Shawnee State (Ohio) 17, Corban (Ore.) 14, Rio Grande (Ohio) 12, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10, Life (Ga.) 9, Madonna (Mich.) 4, Northwestern (Iowa) 4, Eastern Oregon 4, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 3.