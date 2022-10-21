2022-23 Men’s Basketball Season Preview

Omoruyi echoed the thoughts of his two fellow teammates when understanding the responsibility to account for the points scored per game by Baker and Harper Jr. last season.

“On both sides of the ball I know that I have to do a lot since we lost two of our starters from last year,” Omoruyi said. “It’s really up to me and the rest of my teammates to be able to get more buckets than last year and help the team continue to win.”

The Scarlet Knights were one of a few Power 5 Conference teams not to lose one player to the transfer portal. Pikiell and his staff have built a family-like atmosphere through offseason “Team Tuesdays” which this year consisted of a barbecue, a softball game, a beach visit, a golf outing, and a visit to the New York Giants practice facility.

According to Bart Torvik, the Scarlet Knights are returning the second-most minutes in the Big Ten Conference this year (63.5 percent), only second to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The roster welcomes back five other contributors from last year in junior forward Oskar Palmquist, junior forward Aundre Hyatt, junior forward Mawot Mag, junior forward Dean Reiber and sophomore guard Jalen Miller.

“This is the most excited I’ve been about playing with a group of guys,” Mulcahy said. “We have a lot of talented versatile players. We are unselfish, we are ready to play for each other and it makes my job easy as a point guard. I have a lot of tools to work with.”