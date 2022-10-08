2022-23 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Syracuse, NY – The 2022-23 Le Moyne College men’s basketball team is slated to open its regular season on Saturday, November 12, as the team’s schedule was released on Friday afternoon.

“Each year we are wanting to challenge ourselves and put ourselves in a position to compete at the national level, our schedule will allow for us to do that,” said fourth-year head Coach Nate Champion ’14 . “We are looking forward to the 2022-23 season.”

The 28-game schedule will feature 12 home contests, 10 games on the road and six neutral-site games, including 20 games against Northeast-10 Conference foes and eight against non-conference opponents. The Dolphins will take on nine programs to earn NCAA Championship berths last year, including seven of the eight teams from the East Regional.

The Dolphins kick off the regular season against Dominican College at The College of Saint Rose Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, November 12. They take on Bloomfield College the following day to conclude the event.

The Dolphins welcome Saint Thomas Aquinas College, which went 28-5, won the East Coast Conference Championship and advanced to the East Regional Championship game last year as the seventh seed, on Wednesday the 16th to kick off their home schedule and then host Pace University on Saturday the 19th to open Northeast-10 Conference action.

The Dolphins travel to Garden City on Tuesday the 22nd to take on Adelphi University in their first road NE10 Matchup of the year.

Over the weekend following Thanksgiving, the Dolphins head to the 38th Annual Gary Miller Classic Hosted by Gannon University. The Dolphins will take on Winston-Salem State University in the first round on Friday the 25th. They’ll take on the host Golden Knights or Lake Erie College on Saturday in the consolation or championship game.

They close out the month of November on Wednesday the 30th at Franklin Pierce University.

They begin the month of December with back-to-back home games. They host Saint Rose on Saturday the 3rd and American International College on Tuesday the 6th.

The Dolphins head to Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday the 11th to take on Assumption University before hosting D’Youville University two days later for their final non-conference home game of the year.

The Dolphins close out their non-conference schedule with a trip to Las Vegas for the Holiday Hoops Classic at the South Point Arena. The Dolphins take on Angelo State University, which earned a berth in the South Central Regional, Saturday the 17th and then play Lubbock Christian University, which went 27-4 last year and advanced to the South Central Regional semifinals, on Sunday the 18th.

The team returns to NE10 action with a New Year’s Eve affair at the University of New Haven.

The Dolphins alternate home and away games in January. They host Saint Michael’s College on Wednesday the 4th and then head to Saint Anselm College on Tuesday the 10th. After welcoming Southern New Hampshire University to Ted Grant Court on Saturday the 14th, the Dolphins visit Southern Connecticut State University four days later. Defending East Region Champion Bentley University comes to Syracuse on the 21st for the final home game of the month. The Dolphins close out the month at Pace University on the 24th and at Saint Rose on the 28th.

The team starts off February with three straight games at Ted Grant Court. They host Adelphi on Wednesday the 1st, Franklin Pierce on Saturday the 4th and Assumption on Tuesday the 7th.

The Dolphins then head to American International on Saturday the 11th and Saint Michael’s on Wednesday the 15th for the final road games of the regular season.

The ‘Phins close out the regular season against New Haven on Saturday the 18th before having a bye on the final day of the conference schedule.

The Northeast-10 Conference Championship will feature all 13 teams this year with all contests being hosted by the higher seeded squad. The first round is scheduled for Friday, February 24, the quarterfinals are scheduled for Sunday, February 26, while the semifinals take place on Wednesday, March 1 and the Championship game is slated for Saturday. March 4.