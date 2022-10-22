2022-23 Men’s Basketball Media Guide Now Online
Pages 1-7
Table of contents, CHI Health Center Omaha, The Championship Center, roster, quick facts, outlook, media info
Pages 8-19
Coaching profiles
Pages 20-39
Student-athlete profiles
Pages 40-60
Game-by-Game career stats, career vs. opponents, opponent information
Pages 61-79
2021-22 recap, 2021-22 stats, BIG EAST in review, 2021-22 box scores
Pages 80-112
Record book, all-time roster, Retired jerseys, all-time coaches, annual leaders, players in the pro’s, Creighton basketball glossary, CHI Health Center Omaha records
Pages 113-148
NCAA Tournament history, NIT history, CIT, CBI and NCIT history
Pages 149-164
All-time results, overtime history, AP poll history, 100-point games, academics, BIG EAST Conference, Fr. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, Marcus Blossom
