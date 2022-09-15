2022-23 Men’s Basketball Game Dates Announced

SEATTLE – Washington men’s basketball has released its 2022-23 schedule in full, the Pac-12 announced on Thursday.

The Huskies open the season at Alaska Airlines Arena with one of their 18 home games against Weber State on Nov. 7. Following the opener, the team will host North Florida, Utah Tech and California Baptist before heading to Anaheim, Calif. and competing in the Paycom Wooden Legacy along with Fresno State, Vanderbilt and St. Mary’s.

The Huskies open conference play Dec. 1 at Oregon State and host their first Pac-12 foe when Colorado comes to town that weekend. A Matchup at Gonzaga follows on Dec. 9 and non-conference play finishes with a home contest against Auburn on Dec. 21. Pac-12 Conference play will resume on Dec. 30 against USC and concludes on March 2 with the Boeing Apple Cup Series in Seattle. The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 8-11. All Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN, Fox or CBS.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Mon., Nov. 7 Weber State Fri., Nov. 11 North Florida Mon., Nov. 14 Utah Tech Thurs., Nov. 17 California Baptist Wed. Nov. 23 Fresno State (Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, Calif.) Thurs., Nov. 24 TBD (Wooden Legacy vs. St. Mary’s or Vanderbilt) Mon., Nov. 28 Seattle U Thurs., Dec. 1 at Oregon State Sun., Dec. 4 Colorado Fri., Dec. 9 at Gonzaga Tues., Dec. 13 Cal Poly Sat., Dec. 17 Idaho State Wed., Dec. 21 Auburn

Fri., Dec. 30 USC Sun., Jan. 1 UCLA Thurs., Jan. 5 at Arizona Sun., Jan. 8 at Arizona State Thurs., Jan. 12 Stanford Sat., Jan. 14 California Thurs., Jan. 19 at Colorado Sat., Jan. 21 at Utah Thurs., Jan. 26 Arizona State Sat., Jan. 28 Arizona Thurs., Feb. 2 at UCLA Sat., Feb. 4 at USC Sat., Feb. 11 at Washington State Wed., Feb. 15 Oregon Sat., Feb. 18 Oregon State Thurs., Feb. 23 at California Sun., Feb. 26 at Stanford Thu., Mar. 2 Washington State

