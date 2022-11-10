2022-23 Men’s Basketball Captains Revealed

TROY, NY – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s basketball team will have five Captains for the 2022-23 season, ninth-year head Coach Mark Gilbride has announced. Leading the Engineers, who begin their campaign with two games this weekend, are Jonny Angbazo , Dom Black , Will Fredericks , Brian Kelly and Will Rubin . Black is a graduate student and the others are seniors.

In 58 career games over two seasons (2020-21 was canceled due to COVID-19), Angbazo (Tenafly, NJ / Tenafly), a forward, has averages of 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. He has made 49.4 percent of his field goal attempts (241 of 488) and 71.1 percent of his free throws (91 of 128). He also has 83 assists, 41 blocked shots, and 48 steals.

Angbazo was named to the All-Liberty League Second Team in 2021-22 after averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29 games, all starts. He led the team in blocks with 29 and added 52 assists and 24 steals.

Black (Arlington, MA / Arlington), a guard, is a second-year Captain who was named All-Liberty League First Team and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year – for the second consecutive season – as well as being selected to the D3hoops .com All-Region 3 First Team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 3 Second Team, and All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC First Team.

He averaged 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in a team-high 31.5 minutes in 27 games. Black made 48.6 percent of his field goal attempts (107 of 220) and 72.8 percent of his free throw attempts (59 of 81). He led the team in steals with 55 and was second in assists (84) and blocked shots (10). He enters the season with 796 career points (9.8 per game) and 410 rebounds (5.1) in 81 contests (70 starts).

Fredericks (Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY / Cornwall), a guard and forward, has played 35 games in his career, including 26 last season. They averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. They shot 57.1 percent from the floor (28 of 49), including a team-best 45.8 percent from three-point range (11 of 24).

A forward, Kelly (New Providence, NJ / New Providence) started 11 of the 25 games he played last year and averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Thirty-one of his 44 field goals came from behind the arc and he hit 12 of 17 (70.6%) free throws. Kelly also had 12 assists and nine steals.

Rubin (Mount Kisco, NY / Iona Prep.) has started 29 of the 58 games he has played in his career, averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds with 153 assists, five blocks, and 71 steals. In 29 games as a junior, he recorded a team-best 89 assists while scoring 224 points (7.7 per game) and pulling down 113 rebounds (3.9). Rubin also had 41 steals, which was second on the team.

The Engineers, who are ranked No. 20 in the D3hoops.com Preseason Poll, had a 23-6 record last season, including two wins in the NCAA Tournament. They were a Liberty League-best 15-3 to finish in first place and reached the Sweet 16 for just the second time in school history.

This season begins in Hamburg, NY, for the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-Off Tournament Hosted by Hilbert College. RPI plays SUNY Potsdam on Friday at 8pm and either the host Hawks or Morrisville State on Saturday (1pm or 3pm). Rensselaer’s home opener is Tuesday at 7pm against SUNY Delhi.