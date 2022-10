2022-23 men’s basketball broadcast schedule announced

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men’s basketball program will be aired on ESPN platforms a total of 17 times over the 2022-23 season, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

The rest of the schedule breaks down as nine games on CUSA TV, two games on Stadium, and one game apiece on the Pac-12 Networks and on the Mountain West Network.

The broadcast for the road game at FIU on Feb. 25 has yet to be decided.

The Roadrunners unofficially open their 2022-23 schedule with an exhibition game against Schreiner on November 2 before officially beginning against Trinity on November 7 at the Convocation Center.

Season and single-game tickets are now available on GoUTSA.com/Tickets.

Men’s Basketball on ESPN Platforms

Nov. 11 – at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – ESPN+

December 22 – vs. North Texas – ESPN+

December 29 – at Louisiana Tech – ESPN+

December 31 – at UAB – ESPN+

Jan. 5 – vs. Middle Tennessee – ESPN+

Jan. 11 – at UTEP – ESPN+

Jan. 14 – at Charlotte – ESPN+

Jan. 16 – vs. Rice – ESPN+

Jan. 19 – vs. Florida Atlantic – ESPN+

Jan. 21 – vs. FIU – ESPN+

Jan. 26 – at North Texas – ESPNU

Jan. 28 – vs. Louisiana Tech – ESPN+

February 2 – at Western Kentucky – ESPN+

February 4 – at Middle Tennessee – ESPN+

February 16 – at Rice – ESPN+

February 23 – at Florida Atlantic – ESPN+

March 2 – vs. Charlotte – ESPN+

Men’s Basketball additional broadcasts

Nov. 7 – vs. Trinity– CUSA TV

Nov. 14 – vs. St. Mary’s – CUSA TV

Nov. 17 – vs. Texas State – CUSA TV

Nov. 22 – vs. Prairie View A&M – CUSA TV

Nov. 25 – vs. Grambling State – CUSA TV

Nov. 27 – vs. Dartmouth – CUSA TV

Nov. 28 – vs. UIW – CUSA TV

December 10 – at New Mexico – Mountain West Network

December 13 – at Utah – Pac-12 Networks

December 18 – vs. Bethune-Cookman – CUSA TV

Jan. 7 – vs. Western Kentucky – Stadium

February 11 – vs. UTEP – CUSA TV

February 18 – vs. UAB – Stadium

February 25 – at FIU – not announced

– UTSA –