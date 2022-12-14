2022-23 Marathon Raiders Boys Basketball Schedule

Basketball: Boys Varsity Winter 2022-23 Schedule Type Date Time Home/Host Opponent Location Scrimmage 11-21-22 5:15PM Marathon Antigo, Stanley-Boyd Game 11-29-22 7:15PM Marathon Auburndale Game 12-02-22 7:15PM Chequamegon High School Away vs. Chequamegon High School Chequamegon High School Game 12-06-22 7:15PM Neillsville Away vs. Neillsville Neillsville Fieldhouse Game 12-09-22 5:30PM Marathon Rib Lake Game 12-13-22 7:15PM Marathon Edgar Game 12-16-22 7:15PM Stratford – Marawood Away v Stratford – Marawood Stratford High School Game 12-20-22 7:15PM Newman Catholic Away vs. Newman Catholic Newman Catholic High School Game 12-22-22 7:15PM Marathon Iola-Scandinavia Game 12-29-22 3:00PM Marathon Spencer Game 01-06-23 7:15PM Prentice Away vs. Prentice Prentice High School Game 01-10-23 7:15PM Marathon Assumption Game 01-13-23 7:15PM Auburndale Away vs. Auburndale Auburndale High School Game 01-17-23 7:15PM Marathon Mosinee Game 01-19-23 7:15PM Marathon Athens Game 01-24-23 7:15PM Edgar Away vs. Edgar Edgar High School Game 01-27-23 7:15PM Colby Away vs. Colby Colby High School Game 01-31-23 7:15PM Marathon Stratford – Marawood Game 02-02-23 5:30PM Abbotsford Away vs. Abbotsford Abbotsford High School Game 02-10-23 7:15PM Marathon Phillips Game 02-11-23 7:15PM Rhinelander Away vs. Rhinelander Rhinelander High School Game 02-14-23 7:15PM Marathon Wittenberg-Birnamwood Game 02-17-23 7:15PM Marathon Newman Catholic Game 02-20-23 7:30PM Stanley-Boyd Away vs. Stanley-Boyd Stanley-Boyd High School Game 02-23-23 7:15PM Assumption Away vs. Assumption Assumption High School

