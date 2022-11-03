2022-23 Louisville basketball roster: Starters, rotation by position

The way Kenny Payne sees it, his Louisville men’s basketball team has “nine, 10, 11 guys who are capable” of starting.

Maybe that’s a great sign for the Cardinals’ depth.

Maybe it reflects a concerning lack of top-end talent on the roster.

One of Louisville’s issues a season ago, when it went 13-19 under Coach Chris Mack — with whom U of L reached a separation agreement in January — and interim Coach Mike Pegues, was a lack of clear player tiers.

Q&A:5 questions Louisville men’s basketball must answer in Coach Kenny Payne’s first season

Tip-off time, streaming:How to watch Louisville men’s basketball vs. Chaminade

There was no high-level scorer, no significant gap between the top of the rotation and the bottom. It made roles hard to define, and Louisville lacked an identity most of the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button