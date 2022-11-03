2022-23 Louisville basketball roster: Starters, rotation by position

The way Kenny Payne sees it, his Louisville men’s basketball team has “nine, 10, 11 guys who are capable” of starting.

Maybe that’s a great sign for the Cardinals’ depth.

Maybe it reflects a concerning lack of top-end talent on the roster.

One of Louisville’s issues a season ago, when it went 13-19 under Coach Chris Mack — with whom U of L reached a separation agreement in January — and interim Coach Mike Pegues, was a lack of clear player tiers.

There was no high-level scorer, no significant gap between the top of the rotation and the bottom. It made roles hard to define, and Louisville lacked an identity most of the season.

Will that problem remain for Payne? They tweaked the roster more than overhauled it, and the Cards’ exhibition opener — a 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne — indicates at least some of Louisville’s issues linger.

A look at how the roster and rotation linger. In keeping with modern positions, the roster is broken down into point guards, wings — including shooting guards and small forwards — and bigs, covering power forwards and centers:

Point guards

Returns: El Ellis (6-foor-3 sr.)

Newcomers: Fabio Basili (6-4 fr.); Hercy Miller (6-3 so.)

Analysis: There’s a good chance Ellis will play more minutes than anyone this season, and there figures to be a drop-off when he leaves the court. It was dramatic in the Lenoir-Rhyne loss, and the Cards didn’t recapture their early Offensive rhythm even when they returned to the game.

Although he has maintained point guard is his natural position, Ellis — often an instant-offense reserve last season — has a scorer’s mentality. In the interest of involving others and building Offensive chemistry, Payne is trying to get him to pass up even good shots early in the clock to look for open teammates.

“There was a point in the second half where he was like, ‘I got to score,'” Payne said after the Lenoir-Rhyne game. “And the second he went that route, his success rate went way down, and you could see it.”

For Louisville to max out its improvement, Ellis has to run the offense. He needs to penetrate and pitch and orchestrate pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop plays with his big men. He needs to feed the post. And he has to do it while striking a balance with his own offense. It’s Tricky navigation, and how well he manages it will be a major factor in the Cards’ season.

U of L probably can’t count on significant help from its backups here. Miller, a walk-on who transferred from Tennessee State, is known more for his defense than for running an offense. And although Payne has insisted Basili is good enough to play at this level, he’ll likely need some seasoning. He was a three-star recruit whose only other Power 5 Scholarship offer was from TCU, according to 247Sports.

Wings

Returns: Mike James (6-5 r-fr.); JJ Traynor (6-8 Jr.); Ashton Myles-Devore (6-1 Jr.)

Newcomers: Devin Ree (6-8 fr.); Chamber Lands (6-8 fr.); Zan Payne (6-5 Sr.); Aidan McCool (6-3 Jr.)

Analysis: James, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, started in the Lenoir-Rhyne exhibition and won significant praise from Payne. At 215 pounds, he has great size for a 3-and-D wing, and if his jump shot is steady he seems a virtual lock to be a starter and major minutes-getter.

Louisville went big against the Bears, without a second starter from this group, but Lands figures to be a major part of the rotation if not an eventual starter. He has potential as a playmaker, a wing who could take some of the Offensive Initiation off Ellis’ plate.

Traynor is a wildcard here. Although he can play more of a stretch-four, Louisville is loaded up front, meaning his best chance for minutes should be as a slashing, shooting wing. But he’s yet to show the sort of Offensive consistency that could earn him steady minutes.

Ree needs development, but he’s said to be a knockdown shooter in practice when he gets catch-and-shoot opportunities with his feet set. If he can grow defensively and extend his game off the dribble, it might help him crack the regular rotation.

Among the three more traditional shooting guards on the roster — Zan Payne, Myles-Devore and McCool — the coach’s son is probably the most likely to see minutes. The Kentucky transfer played in 11 games as a Wildcat, but practicing against high-level Talent in Lexington for four years probably gives him an edge.

Bigs

Returns: Sydney Curry (6-8 Sr.); Jae’Lyn Withers (6-9 Jr.); Roosevelt Wheeler (6-11 so.);

Newcomers: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10 so.)

Analysis: Louisville’s Deepest position also features one of its few proven commodities in Curry, who over the final 16 games of last season averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds and shot 66.7% from the floor. Payne wants the Lefty to develop more of an Offensive game with his right hand and is stressing the importance of leadership from a player he named captain, but Curry is expected to be a steady starter.

The Cards started both Huntley-Hatfield and Withers against Lenoir-Rhyne, with mixed results. Both players look like modern power forwards — Huntley-Hatfield the burlier version, Withers the slimmer — with the ability to score around the rim or from the perimeter.

But Payne needs one or both to be aggressive in the paint and less reliant on the jump shot. And since neither looks like a secondary ballhandler, the pair will have to find a way to complement each other offensively if it’s to log significant minutes together.

Either could spell Curry at center, but that leaves limited playing time for Wheeler, who might have the best combination of length and athleticism of the lot. He struggled to find minutes last season in part because he didn’t master Louisville’s offensive or defensive system. But if he can get himself to the right spots, Wheeler could force Payne to find him some time.

