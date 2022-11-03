2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball roster: Starters, rotation

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky’s men’s basketball program spent years relying upon five-star freshmen. But since the institution of the transfer portal, the Wildcats have used their blue-blood status to their advantage: plucking top players out of the Portal while still recruiting the country’s best high school talent.

The Wildcats’ 2022-23 roster is proof of their Portal prowess.

Five players — Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia), Jacob Toppin (Rhode Island), CJ Frederick (Iowa) and Antonio Reeves (Illinois State) — began their college careers elsewhere. They’re joined by another highly regarded freshman class, which includes a pair of five-star signees (Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston), a player already exceeding his three-star status (Adou Thiero) and a four-star who reclassified from the 2023 class (Ugonna Onyenso).

So how do the pieces fit together heading into the season?

Here’s a breakdown of the roster:

Point guard

UK's Sahvir Wheeler (2) acknowledges the crowd as they prepare to host a practice/scrimmage at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. is Aug. 2, 2022 to raise relief funds for the victims of the floods in Eastern Kentucky.

Returns: Sahvir Wheeler (10.1 points, 6.9 assists per game last season; assist average led SEC and ranked third nationally)

Newcomers: Adou Thiero (three-star signee; No. 165 prospect in 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings) and Cason Wallace (five-star signee; No. 8 player in 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings)

Analysis: Of the three players listed at this position, Wheeler is the only “true” point guard. Thiero and Wallace are more combo guards. While Thiero has already showcased his ability (see: 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in the Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville last month), it’s likely Wallace would get the starting nod because of his superior defensive skill.

