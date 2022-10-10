2022-23 Fantasy basketball rankings: Top 100 players for the upcoming season

The 2022-23 NBA season is a week away and with the new season comes Fantasy basketball. Here’s a look at DK Nation’s projected top 100 Fantasy basketball players for this upcoming season. Each player’s team and primary position is listed, although it’s important to recognize a lot of players can be slotted into multiple positions for lineups.

It’s important to note that this is not a ranking of the top 100 players in basketball. Nor is it a measure of which player is more valuable than the other. As is the case with any Fantasy roster, your Ultimate judgment should be your gut when deciding between comparable players. If you think Kevin Durant is going to have a better season than Luka Doncic, go with Durant. If you think Kawhi Leonard will be statistically ahead of his teammate Paul George, take Leonard first.

These rankings are combining a variety of factors including games played, injury potential, team role, categorical contributions (for category leagues) and positional versatility.