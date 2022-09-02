2022-23 Empire 8 Men’s Golf Fall Season Tees Off

Men’s Golf | 9/2/2022 8:52:53 AM

St. John Fisher University looks to defend its Empire 8 title, as the 2022-23 Empire 8 men’s golf season tees off Labor Day weekend. The 36-hole fall portion of the 2021-22 Empire 8 Championship will take place at Timber Banks Golf Club in Baldwinsville, NY, Hosted by Keuka College on Oct. 1-2. The 36-hole spring portion of the E8 Championship will be played at Hershey Country Club, with St. John Fisher serving as host institution on April 15-16, 2023. The 2022-23 Empire 8 Championship receives an automatic berth into the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship, set for May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, KY.

E8 Men’s Golf Players to Watch (Sorted Alphabetically by Name)

Bryce Barber, St. John Fisher, So., Victor, NY/Victor – Barber became the first student-athlete in Empire 8 men’s golf history to sweep Player and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season. They won the individual title at the 2021-22 Empire 8 Championship.

Austin Carpenter, Russell Sage, Jr., Peru, NY/Peru – Carpenter earned All-Empire 8 third team accolades for the Gators in 2021-22. They led after the opening round of the league championship.

Nicholas Domitrovic, Elmira, Jr., Ottawa, Ontario/Pierre-Savard – Domitrovic earned All-Empire 8 third team honors for the Soaring Eagles last season, placing 13th at the E8 Championship.

Ryan Fecco, Oswego, Gr., Baldwinsville, NY/CW Baker – Fecco was the Spring 2021 and 2021-22 Empire 8 individual runner-up is back and in the mix for individual medalist honors in 2022-23. He is a two-time All-E8 first team pick.

Thomas McIntosh, Nazareth, Jr., Chittenango, NY/Chittenango – McIntosh will be counted on to lead the Golden Flyers on and off the course in 2022-23. They placed 26th overall at the 2021-22 E8 Championship.

Ryan Sisco, Keuka, Jr., Cicero, NY/Cicero-North Syracuse – Sisco was Keuka’s top finisher at the 2021-22 Empire 8 Championship, placing 18th overall.

Ben Tubbs, Medaille, Jr., West Seneca, NY/West Seneca West – Tubbs placed 12th at the 2021 Allegheny Mountain College Conference (AMCC) Championship.

Adam Woodmansee, Utica, Jr., Brewerton, NY/Central Square – Woodmansee earned All-Empire 8 first honors after finishing fifth at the 2021-22 league championship.

Team Capsules (Sorted by Spring 2021 Championship Results)

St. John Fisher

St. John Fisher will look to win its 18th Empire 8 title this season. Several Golfers will compete for All-Empire 8 accolades, led by sophomore Bryce Barber, who became the first student-athlete in Empire 8 men’s golf history to sweep Player and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season. They won the individual title at the 2021-22 Empire 8 Championship. Sophomore RJ Juodatis and junior Luke Buckley return after garnering All-E8 second team honors last season, while fellow sophomore Nicholas Tellone was an All-E8 third team selection. Newcomers Ben Fox and Keegan Smith will also vie for a spot in Fisher’s top grouping.

SUNY Oswego

SUNY Oswego will look to vault to the top of the Empire 8 Leaderboard this season after placing second in 2021-22. Senior Ryan Fecco, the Spring 2021 and 2021-22 Empire 8 individual runner-up is back and in the mix for individual medalist honors in 2022-23. He is a two-time All-E8 first team pick. Sophomore Jake Owens finished third overall at the 2021-22 Empire 8 Championship and earned All-Empire 8 first team accolades. Max Mastrogiacomo, an All-E8 second team selection last season, returns, while Joseph Pacheco and Tyler Donohue will look to lead Oswego to the team title.

Utica

Utica will look to win its second E8 title in three seasons as the 2022-23 year gets underway. Adam Woodmansee returns, looking to earn All-Empire 8 honors for a third straight season. He was a second team pick in Spring 2021 and garnered first team accolades last year after placing fifth overall. Blake Holmes and Donovan Ott also return to lead the Pioneers, while Nate MacDonald, Kimball Johnson and Neil Roman will look to make an immediate impact. Both Holmes and Johnson are members of the nationally-ranked Utica men’s ice hockey team.

Russell Sage

Russell Sage will look to improve off his fourth place finish last year at the E8 Championship. Junior Austin Carpenter is back after earning All-Empire 8 third team honors in 2021-22, while Shane Kammerman placed 17th at the Empire 8 Championship. Hunter Brenneis and Elijah Waterhouse will also be counted on to step right in and contribute.

Elmira

The Soaring Eagles placed fifth at last spring’s Empire 8 Championship and return Veterans Nicholas Domitrovic, Jack Finnerty, Liam Sanborn, Kevin Silfee, Ryan Reifler and Shane Haviland. Domitrovic earned All-Empire 8 third team honors in 2021-22 after placing 13th at the E8 Championship. Haviland finished 21st overall. Newcomer Christian Babcock will also look to crack the starting lineup for Elmira in 2022-23.

Nazareth

The Golden Flyers will look to improve on last season’s sixth place finish at the Empire 8 Championship. Junior Thomas McIntosh will be counted on to lead the Golden Flyers on and off the course in 2022-23. They placed 26th overall at the 2021-22 E8 Championship. Senior Seth Terzo and sophomore Ethan Louisos in addition to newcomer Vincent Falgiatano will also look to play a major role in 2021-22.

Keuka

Keuka finished seventh at the 2021-22 Empire 8 Championship in its debut season with the conference. Head Coach Ben Giuliano takes the reigns of the Keuka golf program this season. Junior Ryan Sisco enjoyed a solid season for the Wolves, placing 18th at the 2021-22 E8 Championship. Senior Ryan Schouten and Desta Hailu will also be counted on to lead the way for Keuka.

Medaille

Medaille makes its Empire 8 debut in 2022-23. The Mavericks placed seventh overall at the 2021 AMCC Championship. Senior Nick Carmichael and Juniors Ben Tubbs and Bryce Smith will be counted on to lead the way for Medaille, while junior transfer Cameron Cswaykus is set to make an immediate impact.

Final 2021-22 Empire 8 Men’s Golf Championship Results

St. John Fisher – 1,262 Strokes – League Champions

SUNY Oswego – 1,288

Utica – 1,321

Russell Sage – 1,338

Elmira – 1,421

Nazareth – 1,448

Keuka – 1,523

^ Medaille is making its Empire 8 debut this fall.

ABOUT THE EMPIRE 8 CONFERENCE

The members of the Empire 8 Conference are committed first and foremost to the pursuit of academic excellence and the league is regarded as an outstanding NCAA Division III conference. The membership has distinguished itself among its peer group for its quality institutions, spirited and sportsmanlike competition, outstanding services and highly ethical policies and practices. Its commitment to serve the educational needs of its student-athletes is the Hallmark of the E8. For more on the Empire 8 visit www.empire8.com and YouTube

EMPIRE 8 SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram

