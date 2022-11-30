2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinal games on New Year’s Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023. Check out everything you need to know below, including Bowl game information for the CFP locations.

Bhere’s a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

  • Fiesta Bowl | 4 or 8 pm ET | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
  • Peach Bowl | 4 or 8 pm | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
  • CFP National Championship Game | 7:30 pm ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Here is the complete college football Bowl schedule for the 2022-23 season.

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national Championship will be played at 7:30 pm ET on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year
(Game Date)		 Game LOCATION
2015 Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 Well. 2 Alabama 45, well 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 Well. 2 Clemson 35, well 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2018 Well. 4 Alabama 26, well 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia
2019 Well. 2 Clemson 44, well 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 Well. 1 LSU 42, well 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana
2021 Well. 1 Alabama 52, well 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 Well. 3 Georgia 33, well 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

2022-2026 CFP national Championship locations and dates

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) – Jan. 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) – Jan. 8
2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) – Jan. 6
2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – Jan. 5

When will the 2022-23 College Football Playoff field be selected?

The four teams selected for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff will be announced after the conference championships are completed in December.

Here were the final top 25 rankings for the 2021-22 season:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama 12-1 3
2 Michigan 12-1 2
3 Georgia 12-1 1
4 Cincinnati 13-0 4
5 Notre Dame 11-1 6
6 Ohio State 10-2 7
7 Baylor 11-2 9
8 Be Miss 10-2 8
9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5
10 Michigan State 10-2 11
11 Utah 10-3 17
12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15
13 BYU 10-2 12
14 Oregon 10-3 10
15 Iowa 10-3 13
16 Oklahoma 10-2 14
17 Wake Forest 10-3 16
18 NC State 9-3 18
19 Clemson 9-3 20
20 Houston 11-2 21
21 Arkansas 8 to 4 22
22 Kentucky 9-3 23
23 Louisiana 12-1 24
24 San Diego State 11-2 19
25 Texas A&M 8 to 4 25

2021-22 College Football Playoff scores, results

2021 season

  • Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31 2021): Well. 1 Alabama 27, well 4 Cincinnati 6 (in Arlington, Texas)
  • Orange Bowl (Dec. 31, 2021): Well. 3 Georgia 34, well 2 Michigan 11 (in Miami Gardens, Florida)
  • CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 10, 2022): Well. 3 Georgia 33, well 1 Alabama 18 (in Indianapolis, Indiana).

.

