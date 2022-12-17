2022-23 Cadott Hornets Boys Basketball Schedule

Basketball: Boys Varsity Winter 2022-23 Schedule
Type Date Time Home/Host Opponent Location
Scrimmage 11-18-22 4:30PM Gilman Away vs. Gilman, Lake Holcombe Gilman Elementary and High School
Game/Non-Conf. 11-29-22 5:30PM Lake Holcombe Away vs Lake Holcombe Lake Holcombe High School
Game 12-01-22 7:15PM Eleva-Strum Away vs. Eleva-Strum Eleva-Strum Central High School
Game 12-05-22 7:15PM Cadott Cornell

Cadott High School Gym One
Game 12-08-22 6:00PM Abbotsford Away vs. Abbotsford Abbotsford High School
Game 12-10-22 10:15AM Cadott Glenwood City UW Stout
Game 12-13-22 7:15PM Cadott Bloomer

Cadott High School Gym One
Game 12-16-22 7:15PM Thorp Away vs. Thorp Thorpe High School
Game 12-20-22 7:15PM to Boyceville Away vs. Boyceville Boyceville High School
Game 12-22-22 7:15PM Cadott Stanley-Boyd

Cadott High School Gym One
Tournament 12-28-22 TBD Elmwood Away vs. Elmwood, Ellsworth

Elmwood Middle/High School
Tournament 12-29-22 TBD Elmwood Away vs. Elmwood, Ellsworth, Pepin

Elmwood Middle/High School
Game 01-03-23 7:15PM McDonell Central Catholic Away vs. McDonell Central Catholic McDonell Central Catholic High School
Game 01-06-23 7:15PM Regis Away vs. Regis Regis High School
Game 01-12-23 7:15PM Cadott Osseo-Fairchild

Cadott High School Gym One
Game 01-17-23 7:15PM Cadott Fall Creek

Cadott High School Gym One
Game 01-20-23 7:15PM Bloomer Away vs Bloomer Bloomer High School
Game 01-26-23 7:15PM Cadott Thorp

Cadott High School Gym One
Game 01-31-23 7:15PM Stanley-Boyd Away vs. Stanley-Boyd Stanley-Boyd High School
Game 02-03-23 7:15PM Cadott McDonell Central Catholic
Game 02-06-23 7:15PM Augusta Away vs. Augusta Augusta High School Auxiliary Gym
Game 02-09-23 7:15PM Cadott Regis

Cadott High School Gym One
Game 02-14-23 7:15PM Osseo-Fairchild Away vs. Osseo-Fairchild Osseo-Fairchild High School
Game 02-17-23 7:15PM Fall Creek Away vs. Fall Creek Fall Creek High School
Crossover 02-23-23 7:15PM Cadott Columbus Catholic Schools

Cadott High School Gym One
Crossover 02-25-23 1:00PM Osseo-Fairchild Away vs. Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer, Colby, Columbus Catholic Schools, Fall Creek, Gilman, Greenwood, Loyal, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Owen-Withee, Regis, Spencer, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild High School
Crossover 02-25-23 2:30PM Osseo-Fairchild Away vs. Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer, Colby, Columbus Catholic Schools, Fall Creek, Gilman, Greenwood, Loyal, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Owen-Withee, Regis, Spencer, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild High School

