2022-23 Cadott Hornets Boys Basketball Schedule
|
Basketball: Boys Varsity Winter 2022-23 Schedule
|Type
|Date
|Time
|Home/Host
|Opponent
|Location
|Scrimmage
|11-18-22
|4:30PM
|Gilman
|Away vs. Gilman, Lake Holcombe
|Gilman Elementary and High School
|Game/Non-Conf.
|11-29-22
|5:30PM
|Lake Holcombe
|Away vs Lake Holcombe
|Lake Holcombe High School
|Game
|12-01-22
|7:15PM
|Eleva-Strum
|Away vs. Eleva-Strum
|Eleva-Strum Central High School
|Game
|12-05-22
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Cornell
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Game
|12-08-22
|6:00PM
|Abbotsford
|Away vs. Abbotsford
|Abbotsford High School
|Game
|12-10-22
|10:15AM
|Cadott
|Glenwood City
|UW Stout
|Game
|12-13-22
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Bloomer
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Game
|12-16-22
|7:15PM
|Thorp
|Away vs. Thorp
|Thorpe High School
|Game
|12-20-22
|7:15PM
|to Boyceville
|Away vs. Boyceville
|Boyceville High School
|Game
|12-22-22
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Stanley-Boyd
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Tournament
|12-28-22
|TBD
|Elmwood
|Away vs. Elmwood, Ellsworth
|
Elmwood Middle/High School
|Tournament
|12-29-22
|TBD
|Elmwood
|Away vs. Elmwood, Ellsworth, Pepin
|
Elmwood Middle/High School
|Game
|01-03-23
|7:15PM
|McDonell Central Catholic
|Away vs. McDonell Central Catholic
|McDonell Central Catholic High School
|Game
|01-06-23
|7:15PM
|Regis
|Away vs. Regis
|Regis High School
|Game
|01-12-23
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Osseo-Fairchild
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Game
|01-17-23
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Fall Creek
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Game
|01-20-23
|7:15PM
|Bloomer
|Away vs Bloomer
|Bloomer High School
|Game
|01-26-23
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Thorp
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Game
|01-31-23
|7:15PM
|Stanley-Boyd
|Away vs. Stanley-Boyd
|Stanley-Boyd High School
|Game
|02-03-23
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|McDonell Central Catholic
|Game
|02-06-23
|7:15PM
|Augusta
|Away vs. Augusta
|Augusta High School Auxiliary Gym
|Game
|02-09-23
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Regis
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Game
|02-14-23
|7:15PM
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Away vs. Osseo-Fairchild
|Osseo-Fairchild High School
|Game
|02-17-23
|7:15PM
|Fall Creek
|Away vs. Fall Creek
|Fall Creek High School
|Crossover
|02-23-23
|7:15PM
|Cadott
|Columbus Catholic Schools
|
Cadott High School Gym One
|Crossover
|02-25-23
|1:00PM
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Away vs. Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer, Colby, Columbus Catholic Schools, Fall Creek, Gilman, Greenwood, Loyal, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Owen-Withee, Regis, Spencer, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp
|
Osseo-Fairchild High School
|Crossover
|02-25-23
|2:30PM
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Away vs. Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer, Colby, Columbus Catholic Schools, Fall Creek, Gilman, Greenwood, Loyal, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Owen-Withee, Regis, Spencer, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp
|
Osseo-Fairchild High School
