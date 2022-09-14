2022-23 Augustana Basketball Schedules Revealed

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana basketball programs have announced their 2022-23 schedules with each team playing 28 regular season games. Each team will play six nonconference games and 22 NSIC contests as the Vikings will call the Sanford Pentagon their home venue for the fourth-straight year.

Men’s Nonconference

Augustana opens the season at the Central Region Challenge for the second-straight year. It’s Friday, Nov. 11, Augustana faces Arkansas Monticello. It is Nov. 12, it’ll be a Clash between a pair of NCAA Tournament teams in the primetime 7 pm contest at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium as the Vikings will face Washburn.

Returning to Sioux Falls for the first time since 2018-19, the East/West Challenge will pit four schools from the Dakotas. Augustana first plays South Dakota Mines on Nov. 18. The following day, Augustana will face Black Hills State, a team that advanced to the NCAA Division II Semifinals a season ago. Although the East/West Challenge takes place in the Sanford Pentagon, it is not part of the season ticket package. More information regarding tickets to the event will be announced at a later date.

Augustana will play to final nonconference games Thanksgiving Weekend with Valley City State and Hastings arriving at the Elmen Center on Nov. 26-27, respectively.

Women’s Nonconference

The Vikings open the season just a few blocks from the Augustana campus at the Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic. It’s Friday, Nov. 11, the Vikings face 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Finalist Fort Hays State. The following day, Augustana plays Missouri Western, a team that advanced to the Elite Eight a year ago.

Augustana then makes its on-campus debut by hosting Briar Cliff on Nov. 19. The Nov. 26-27 dates are doubleheaders with the men as the women will host Dakota Wesleyan on the 26th and Chadron State on the 27thth. Those games will take place in the Elmen Center.

The nonconference schedule closes with a pre-Christmas Clash on Dec. 19 against Mount Marty at the Sanford Pentagon.

NSIC Play

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball action begins Nov. 22 with Wayne State traveling to the Sanford Pentagon.

After the aforementioned nonconference games just past Thanksgiving, NSIC action entirely ensues on Dec. 1 with the Vikings traveling to Southwest Minnesota State. Augustana Returns home to the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 3 to host Sioux Falls.

Traditional Friday/Saturday contests in NSIC play begin with a trip to Minnesota State on Dec. 9 and Concordia-St. Paul is Dec. 10. The Mavericks of Minnesota State claimed the NSIC South Division Championship on the Women’s side last season.

The 2022 home slate concludes with Upper Iowa and Winona State making a visit to the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 17-18, respectively. The contest with Upper Iowa will be a rematch of the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the Viking won that contest 65-60.

The year 2022 comes to a close with a New Year’s Eve doubleheader at Wayne State. The Vikings then play two more on the road with contests at Northern State on Jan. 6 and MSU Moorhead on Jan. 7

Augustana Returns to Sioux Falls for four straight games with doubleheaders against UMary and Minot State at the Sanford Pentagon on Jan. 13-14. The following weekend, both doubleheaders will take place in the Elmen Center on the Augustana campus with Minnesota Crookston meeting the Vikings on Jan. 20. On Jan. 21, Bemidji State takes the floor of the Hall Forum in the Elmen Center.

It’ll be a weekend against NSIC Champions on Jan. 27 and 28. On Friday, the Vikings travel to St Cloud State for a doubleheader where the Women’s team was the overall NSIC Champion and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

On Saturday night, the doubleheader will feature the Viking men and the Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth as the Bulldogs claimed the NSIC North Division Championship a year ago. The doubleheader will take place in Duluth, Minnesota.

The full-weekend road slate of NSIC action concludes with a trip to Winona State and Upper Iowa Feb. 3-4, respectively.

Augustana closes its home portion of the regular season with three-straight contests on the Heritage Court of the Sanford Pentagon. Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State visits Feb. 10-11 while Southwest Minnesota State will pay a visit on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The regular season concludes at Sioux Falls on Feb. 18.

An alteration in tipoff times remains in 2022-23 between the men and women in NSIC action. On one weekend, the men will play the first game of a doubleheader while the women will play the first game on different weekends. Fans are encouraged to check the schedule page for the most up-to-date start times.

Season tickets for Augustana Basketball start at $169. To purchase, contact Augustana Athletics at 605.274.5420. A-Club members have the opportunity to purchase season tickets at 50% of the public price. For more information on the A-Club, visit GoAugie.com/AClub.

–GoAugie.com–