2022-23 Arizona girls high school basketball season preview

Nearly nine months after Valley Vista, Millennium, Salpointe Catholic, Alchesay, Pima and Rock Point lifted Championship trophies, the new AIA girls high school basketball season in Arizona is nearly upon us. The first games tip-off Wednesday night, with another batch on Thursday. By next week, nearly every team in the state will have begun its 2022-23 campaign.

With that in mind, here are five key questions as the season begins:

What impact will the Open Division have?

The biggest change in girls — and boys — basketball in the state has nothing to do with players leaving or coming. Instead, it’s the playoff format.

Following the path charted by football in 2019, the AIA is implementing an Open Division playoff bracket for basketball this year. The top 24 teams in the state will qualify. Once the field is whittled down to eight, the eliminated teams will drop down to their conference tournaments, while the remaining eight will play for the state’s Ultimate crown.

Among coaches, the Outlook is mixed.

Some are excited for increased competition. In 6A, Valley Vista has won five of six titles. In 5A, Millennium has won four straight. In 4A, Seton Catholic has won five of seven. The chance to see those types of Dynasties face off when it matters most is undoubtedly exciting.

